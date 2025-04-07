‘There is NO INFLATION’: Donald Trump confirms he now lives in economic fantasyland

Wonderful news, everyone! You know how inflation has been gradually making everyone’s lives more expensive and the price of basic commodities like eggs has skyrocketed? On top of that, the sheer chaos caused by Donald Trump‘s tariffs looks set to propel the figure even higher, driving millions of people into poverty.

Well, you can breathe a sigh of relief, because according to our Commander-in-Chief, “there is NO INFLATION”. Our genius leader made his reality-warping proclamation over on Truth Social, where he painted a sunny picture of the United States’ financial outlook:

“Oil prices are down, interest rates are down (the slow moving Fed should cut rates!), food prices are down, there is NO INFLATION, and the long time abused USA is bringing in Billions of Dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs that are already in place.”

To be fair, oil prices are down, though that’s entirely because of widespread terror in the markets as the chances of recession steadily increase. As for the rest? Well, if you fancy a delicious omelette for lunch why not head down to the store, pick up the ingredients, and see if you feel ripped off?

Fortunately, we don’t even need to rely on vibes this time, as it’s a stark fact that the CPI inflation rate rose by 2.8% in the year up to February, with the “food at home index” rising 1.9% over the last year.

Trump’s pronouncement has been met with bewilderment on social media, akin to him confidently asserting that, despite all evidence to the contrary, the sky is in fact green:

Without wanting to sound too sensationalist, you can ask the Romans how things tend to go when a leader decides he doesn’t like the current version of reality and decides he may as well substitute his own and pretend that’s real. Heck, just glance over to the happy citizens of North Korea, whose leader can simply decree that, actually, there are no food shortages and all those starving people are just faking.

You also don’t need me to tell you that shoving your head in the sand and denying reality only works for so long. So while Trump may currently be making his economic decisions from a dreamland of his own creation, sooner or later, he’ll come crashing back to Earth with a loud bump.

