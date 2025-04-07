‘You die, nothing happens to me’: Florida charter captain boards kid’s boat and threatens him after mistaking him for someone else

It’s always important to keep a level head and be aware of your surroundings when operating a 5,000 lb vehicle on the water. You’d think after 25 years of experience someone like Captain Brock Horner would know this.

Apparently not, as a viral clip of Mr. Horner behaving in a very threatening manner while on the water in Punta Gorda, Florida, has been making the rounds online and now the captain has been arrested for his actions. In the clip, which was originally posted to Facebook, but has since found it’s way to YouTube and TikTok, Horner is seen approaching the boat of Gage Towles, a young man who was fishing out on the water.

He can be heard asking Towles if he was one of the individuals “cussing” him out which Towles denies. Horner continues to get more irate before finally pulling his vessel up next to Towles’ and boarding the 22-year-old’s boat.

Since being posted online, the clip has garnered millions of views and caught the attention of larger influencers such as TizzyEnt, who often responds to drama online, he posted his response to the altercation over the weekend.

What happened?

The argument between the two men stemmed from an earlier altercation involving another fisherman who Horner allegedly had a near collision with after speeding underneath the 41 bridge in Punta Gorda. The unnamed fisherman apparently yelled at Horner for his recklessness although Horner claims that he didn’t have his lights on.

It’s evident in the video that Horner is under the impression that Towles is the individual he almost collided with, asking him if he was in the same spot “the other morning” before asking, “you cussing me out?” Towles tells him “you ran in front of the other dude over there,” pointing to another part of the water.

Horner either didn’t believe him or simply wasn’t listening as he continues to yell at Towles, telling him he should have had his lights on. Towles responds, “my lights were on” but Horner ignores his protests, saying, “If somebody hits you, guess what the f*** happens? You die, nothing happens to me.”

Eventually things escalate to the point of Horner actually boarding the boat and at one point grabbing Towles by the shirt. At one point the young man looks as though he’s about to jump off his own vessel to get away from Horner, all the while the angry captain is demanding an apology.

Consequences for Captain Horner

Horner’s business was quickly discovered and multiple other businesses quickly distanced themselves from him in response to the viral video. Pathfinder, the company who made the boat Horner was driving even released a statement addressing the matter.

According to local news, Horner was arrested on April 4th and is being charged with Burglary with Assault or Battery (non-forced entry). Speaking on the subject of Horner’s arrest, Punta Gorda Police Chief, Pam Smith said, “This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our waterways — or anywhere else in our city.”

In a statement released to Gulf Coast News, Horner apologized for his actions, his attorney said, “Brock sincerely apologizes to Gage, to Gage’s family, and to anyone who was frightened or upset by what they saw. He is deeply sorry.”

