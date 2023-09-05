I’m Sorry, Loki and Sylvie Did WHAT NOW?

I am but a humble fan of Loki. And in said humbleness, all I want is a beautiful throuple to call my own. Yes, I know that there is a war between the Mobius/Loki shippers and those who want Loki and Sylvie together. I just want them all to smooch, so I am fine either way. So when Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) held hands in a new trailer for season 2 … well, let’s just say fans got excited.

In a new look at Loki season 2, Loki explains what is going on with him. He’s being pulled through time and, as Sylvie says, everything has “gone to sh*t” for them both. We don’t know how they come back together after Sylvie killed He Who Remains, but we at least know they are back in action and at each other’s sides once more.

We also have a moment when Sylvie takes Loki’s hand to use their powers together and she says, “Don’t overthink it.”

The past. The present. The future. ⏳



Marvel Studios’ #Loki Season 2, an Original series, streaming October 6 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q0SSFFthgQ — Loki (@LokiOfficial) September 4, 2023

Fans are rightfully excited about this moment and sharing that excitement online, screaming for joy at the two of them holding hands. (Yes, you know I peeped Mobius in the background and instantly wanted to see how the three are interacting together again.)

This is obviously a shippers paradise. Prior to a show’s release, when you’re trying to figure out what happens with your favorite couple, is honestly some of the best moments as a fan. Right now, that’s happening with both sides of the Loki coin. Whether you’re a Loki/Mobius or a Loki/Sylvie fan, it’s exciting, and this hand-holding will keep us fed until October 6. Because that’s the stuff fanfiction dreams are made of.

Hand holding can be so personal

Yes, in the midst of the excitement for what is to come with Loki season 2, it might seem as if a bit of hand-holding—especially when the idea is that Loki and Sylvie are doing it to be stronger—isn’t that big of a deal. But for fans who have been waiting for the return of Loki and his love triangle, it’s an incredible development. Personally, I like how reluctant Sylvie is in that moment, dismissing the importance of it. That’s how the two of them function together in season 1 as well. She’s less concerned about “love” and more concerned about getting the job done, and I do appreciate this lovesick Loki we’re getting in the series.

As for what this means for our shipping hopes? Well, we will have to wait and see about that. After all, Loki does go to McDonald’s to see Sylvie. This hand-holding is the kind of stuff that, back when I was on Tumblr more, we all would have screamed about for weeks on end. I’m excited to see where the couples end up during the second season of Loki, but for now at least we have the hands.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

