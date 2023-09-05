Power Couples Lead the Way in New ‘Loki’ Season 2 Trailer

The second trailer for Loki season 2 dropped this week, and there’s so much good stuff in it! Loki seems to be stuck in a time loop that takes him from a catastrophic future to the beginning of the Time Variance Authority. He’s crying about it! I can’t wait to see what all the cryptic clips and images in the trailer mean.

One of the best parts of the trailer—and an image that has fans’ heads exploding online—is a prominent shot of Loki and Sylvie holding hands before they shoot a burst of magic. Everyone loves a little chaotic romance, but the shot also points to a larger theme that seems to be emerging in season 2: power couples battling for supremacy in the multiverse.

Power couple #1: Loki and Sylvie

Sorry, Lokius shippers—it looks like Sylki might be here to stay. (Personally, I’m Team Throuple, but Disney’s never going to give us something that amazing.)

The hand-holding scene looks like a direct parallel to season 1, episode 5, in which Sylvie helps Loki activate his enchantment powers by holding his hand. This time, she grabs his hand in the middle of a battle and tells him not to overthink things. Together, they release a burst of magic. Again, Sylvie seems to be the one who helps Loki reach his full potential.

“Don’t overthink it!” has some romantic undertones, as well—Sylvie’s telling Loki to follow his heart instead of his head. Awww! For an emotional mess, Sylvie gives good relationship advice!

But wait! Loki and Sylvie don’t seem to be the only couple in the trailer. If you look closely, you can spot another.

Power couple #2: Victor and Ravonna

At the end of Loki season 1, Ravonna Renslayer stepped through a time door provided by a mysterious benefactor, referred to only as “he” and assumed to be He Who Remains. Now, in both season 2 trailers, we see her in Victorian clothing, which places her at the 1893 World’s Fair along with Victor Timely.

In the second trailer, we see an expanded version of a scene from the first trailer: Sylvie is standing in a dark room, getting ready to kill someone who’s lying on the floor. That person is Victor Timely, and we see Ravonna in the same room, hefting a giant weapon that looks like a leaf blower. This might mean that Ravonna meets up with Victor in 1893, and defends him against Sylvie’s attack.

This scene would be significant for a couple of reasons. First off, as comics fans know, Ravonna is Kang the Conqueror’s love interest in the comics, so it seems very likely that season 2 is setting up that same dynamic. It’s possible that their relationship will continue in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Secondly, this scene raises the possibility that He Who Remains sent Ravonna back in time so that she could meet Victor Timely. If so, why? Are Victor and He Who Remains the same variant of Kang? Is it Ravonna’s job to train Victor to become his future self? Will Ravonna assist him in the creation of the TVA? Or is Victor just He Who Remains in disguise?

Whatever’s going on, we may get to see a showdown between Loki and Sylvie, and Victor and Ravonna. If so, it’ll be the multiverse’s most deadly double date.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

