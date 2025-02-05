‘I’m sorry, it is stupid’: A ‘Morning Joe’ host blasts Elon Musk for senseless USAID dismantlement efforts

Joe Scarborough unleashed a blistering critique of Elon Musk’s push to dismantle the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), calling the effort “strategically stupid” during Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“To have the world’s richest man go in and say he’s going to basically tear this organization to the ground, not only will cause immeasurable suffering across the globe, it also will put us in a strategic disadvantage,” Scarborough said. “This is strategic. What he’s talking about doing is, I’m sorry, it is stupid.”

For the people telling us USAID was not created by an act of Congress: Google is your friend https://t.co/f3nFBEGkBH pic.twitter.com/2Hr8nBQcz4 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) February 4, 2025

The clash emerged after Musk labeled USAID a “criminal organization” and declared “Time for it to die” on his social platform X while claiming Trump supported shuttering the agency. The moves follow Trump’s unprecedented 90-day freeze on foreign assistance programs, which has already forced thousands of humanitarian projects to halt operations.

USAID, established by President Kennedy during the Cold War as a counter to Soviet influence, now manages roughly $40 billion in annual foreign aid—less than 1% of the federal budget. The agency provides crucial humanitarian support while advancing American soft power abroad, particularly in regions where China and Russia seek influence. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has since moved to exempt specific life-saving emergency programs from the freeze, but confusion remains about which programs qualify.

USAID is not some free agent that spends money how it wants. It runs programs as directed by Congress. Our Secretary of State used to defend USAID as key to our national security strategy – as most Republicans did. Now he's suddenly got a different view. pic.twitter.com/1WcMB4fpOP — Chris Murphy ? (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 4, 2025

The attempted dismantling of USAID may signal a broader strategy to weaken federal agencies through executive action—a concerning precedent that could affect other institutions like the Department of Education. While Congress must approve the actual dissolution of federal agencies, such as DOE, the administration appears to be testing the limits of executive authority through hiring freezes, staff removals, and budget limitations—in other words, wreaking havoc on the actual people to damage the agency. This approach mirrors Project 2025’s blueprint for gutting or temporarily disabling other federal agencies by redistributing their functions across multiple departments.

Senator Chris Murphy says "USAID spends money to make sure that we're countering Chinese influence inside Africa, to make sure that we don't lose access to critical mineral supplies; so that we're fighting back against Hezbollah in Lebanon…" pic.twitter.com/95F9KAIunj — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 4, 2025

Critics note that gutting USAID would wreck its crucial support for independent journalism worldwide. The agency currently provides $268 million annually to fund press freedom initiatives, supporting over 6,000 journalists and 700 independent newsrooms globally. In Ukraine alone, 90% of news organizations rely on USAID funding. This journalism funding particularly irks Musk, who has repeatedly criticized mainstream media organizations—aside from his other vendettas.

Why is Elon so obsessed with USAID, a relatively small agency mostly known for saving starving kids and such?



It's because USAID played a significant role in the fall of apartheid South Africa. The country where he grew up is gone forever, and he wants vengeance. — Daniel (@d_feldman) February 3, 2025

The freeze’s anti-democratic impact has already devastated newsrooms worldwide. A Belarusian media outlet in exile told Reporters Without Borders (RSF) they could stop publishing entirely by February without funding. DataCameroon had to suspend projects covering journalist safety and the upcoming presidential election in Cameroon. An exiled Iranian journalist warned RSF that silencing independent media would create “a vacuum that Iranian state propaganda would inevitably fill.” The situation appears particularly dire in Ukraine, where, according to Anna Babinets of the investigative outlet Slidstvo.Info, “80% of our budget is affected.”

This is why they want to shut down USAID. Don't back down! pic.twitter.com/GvfGXmjwdZ — James Tate (@JamesTate121) February 3, 2025

“Make no mistake of it, we actually collect data,” Scarborough emphasized. “We collect intel across Africa on Al-Qaeda’s growth, Al-Qaeda’s movement, what ISIS is trying to do there, what China is trying to do there.”

The former Republican congressman concluded with a stark warning about USAID’s strategic importance: “For anybody that might want to know why the United States engages in USAID, it’s not just charity. It is the ultimate soft power that allows America to have an advantage over China and Russia in the third world, in the Global South, because the United States is there.”

The US spends a small amount of its GDP on foreign aid compared to other major economies. Dismantling USAID won’t help Americans — it’s just cruel & reckless political theatrics.



My @Morning_Joe Chart pic.twitter.com/c2cvY3jlli — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) February 4, 2025

The chaos deepened Monday when USAID staffers received instructions not to enter the agency’s Washington headquarters, while Democratic members of Congress were denied entry when they arrived to investigate the situation. The administration’s attempts to reorganize USAID without congressional approval have raised serious legal questions about executive overreach.

Gerry Connolly: "It is a matter for Congress to deal with, not an unelected billionaire oligarchy named Elon Musk. And Elon, if you want to run USAID, get nominated by Trump and go to the Senate and good luck in getting confirmed." pic.twitter.com/hM9rN9ryx6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2025

“USAID was established by an act of Congress, and it can only be disbanded by an act of Congress,” said Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.).

