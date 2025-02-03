‘He’s coming for your freedom’: Trump’s lust will cost Americans even more according to one Democratic Congressman

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) warns Americans that Donald Trump’s lust for power will cost them their freedom.

Recommended Videos

Trump is only two weeks into his second presidency, but U.S. leaders and even the press, such as The New York Times, are already sounding the alarm on tyranny and the threat to freedom. He has worked relentlessly to destroy DEI and blame every tragedy in the country on marginalized groups while trying to erase the transgender community. On top of that, he is intent on seizing and withholding all of the government’s foreign and domestic federal funds, even though Congress allocates these taxpayer dollars, which are far outside his power. Trump also freed all of the January 6 rioters, including those convicted of violent crimes, and has threatened retaliation against FBI agents who investigated the insurrection as their job required. Also, for the first time in history, a non-elected individual, Elon Musk, is serving as “co-president,” directing Trump on unconstitutional federal funding cuts and closure of government agencies while gaining access to classified government information and federal pay systems.

Americans have already been bracing for pain and chaos as Trump starts trade wars with our allies and threatens to freeze all federal aid. However, the cost of his presidency may be even higher than economic hardship and regression of the country’s progress in equality.

Congressman warns Trump is coming for America’s freedom

Recently, Swalwell penned a chilling warning to Americans via X. He pointed out a few of the things Trump is doing, including stealing “our data,” firing cops/FBI agents, releasing “his violent inmates onto our streets.” and raising grocery costs for everyone. However, that’s not all Swalwell thinks Trump is doing. He warns the president is gearing up to come after freedom, writing, “Get ready. He’s coming for your freedom.” Meanwhile, Americans must know, “It’s a hell of a lot easier and cheaper to defend freedom than to get it back once it’s taken.”

As Trump steals our data, fires cops, releases his violent inmates onto our streets, and raises all of our grocery costs…remember this:



It’s a hell of a lot easier and cheaper to defend freedom than to get it back once it’s taken.



Get ready. He’s coming for your freedom. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 2, 2025

There is reason to believe Trump will try to come for freedom. Americans have already noticed free speech becoming limited as the Department of Education steps back from fighting book bans and platforms like TikTok are censoring anti-Trump content while promoting propaganda. Trump also signed an Executive Order to control what schools teach. Not only that, but Republican politicians have been scrambling to propose extreme legislation under Trump, including a nationwide abortion ban and a plan to change women’s health care to prioritize the needs of “men, families, and communities” instead of women. Meanwhile, politicians, White House staffers, and FBI agents are facing threats of termination and being “primaried” unless they demonstrate complete loyalty to Trump.

In just two weeks, Trump threatened to strip Americans of the right to read, receive a non-biased education, receive healthcare, identify as they wish, work without discrimination, speak freely, receive the aid their tax dollars pay for, or do their jobs without the threat of retaliation.

There’s no indication that Trump plans to stop this greedy pursuit of power, regardless of how it impacts the American people. Swalwell’s post is also a sobering reminder that if freedom is taken, it will be harder to win back than it was to defend it. After all, Americans have had many opportunities to defend liberty over the last four years. Trump should’ve faced swift and severe action for his insurrection and been barred from ever leading the country. Even when he ran for president again, America could’ve chosen a leader who would’ve protected their freedom. However, they ignored all the warnings and continually bowed to power, wealth, and corruption. Now, the country is left waiting and wondering if the freedom it took for granted will be taken away.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy