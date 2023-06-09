If This ‘Sims 4’ Leak is True, I’ll Have to Finally Start Playing It

When The Sims 4 came out, I tried really hard to like it. I tried so hard to like it. After spending so many fond years with its predecessors, Sims 2 and Sims 3, I was so excited for everything the fourth game offered: expanded customization, new moods, new vocations, all of that. Yet try as I might, it never managed to capture my interest like the last few games did, and I simply never found it worthwhile to buy expansion packs to fix that.

HOWEVER. A recent leak on various code resale sites (sites that sell Origin and Steam keys at cheaper rates) displayed a new, upcoming pack, simply titled “Horse Ranch.” While this might seem like a nothingburger, these sites are apparently reliable enough that some dedicated Simmers are fully invested. Plus, some recent trailers and “stuff packs” have included an uptick of horse-related content, like shirts and puzzle designs.

Obviously, the wisest thing to do would be to not put too much stock into leaks. But if people who actually like the game are believing this, then you know what, I’m gonna let myself believe it too. If The Sims 4 adds horses, I might have to finally buck up and buy it, because … because god yes, my inner horse girl needs any excuse to be let out!!

Putting horses in The Sims 3 made it one of the most formative games of my younger days. You could design any kind of horse you wanted, tame wild horses (even unicorns), and build your dream home/ranch situation (such as attaching the barn to your kitchen, something I always wanted as a kid, stinky as it would have been). It really added some life and variety to the game, which is why so many fans (myself included) were disappointed when they were excluded from the Sims 4 Pets expansion pack.

It seemingly made no sense. You not only make the pets unplayable, you’re also depriving us of one of the most interesting pets that most of us will never own in our real lives? Utter clownery! Thankfully, if these leaks have any leg to them (and I think they do), this situation will be rectified shortly.

And honestly, looking at the other expansion packs Sims 4 has, horses will go incredibly well with them! Cottage Living is an obvious pairing, but so is Eco Lifestyle: any ecologically-minded Sim would likely prefer riding their horse around to driving. At the very least, if I could have things my way, I’d have a house in the city, put my horse in the garage, and ride it everywhere. And now, it seems Sims 4 will finally let me do that!

So for all you other horse game enthusiasts, be on the lookout: those resell sites claim the pack will come out sometime later this year, so start saving, because those packs are pricey!! But for a horse, oh, my wallet for a horse, it’ll be worth it.

(Featured Image: Sims Wiki/Getty Images)

