It’s Official: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Is Coming to a Theater Near You

Since the moment it was announced, there’s been one overwhelming mission for fans of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour: get tickets. The pop juggernaut’s North American leg of the iconic Eras tour is coming to a close, and as remaining dates continue to dwindle, so does the opportunity for millions of diehard fans to see the superstar live and in concert. As Taylor embarks on her tour of Central America and (eventually) Asia, she’s also given North American fans a new and much more affordable way to experience the Eras tour: a limited theatrical engagement.

Simply titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, the concert film—which clocks in at two hours and 45 minutes—is an edited film version of Swift’s three hours-plus show, not a live-stream of a performance. Los Angeles Swifties noticed a slew of extra cameras recording her SoFi stadium shows between August 3-9—which we now know are the shows used to bring the experience of the Eras tour to thousands of theaters across the country, as seen in the trailer for the concert film:

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon ? Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

Much like the actual Eras tour concert, though, getting tickets isn’t quite as simple as you’d hope it would be. In an announcement on Twitter, Swift provided fans with a link to buy tickets, but you’ll first encounter a hold/waiting window on the AMC website—an unlikely sight for any Swifties who survived navigating the bowels of Ticketmaster for Eras tour tickets earlier in the year. Once you’re through the hold window, you’ll have 10 minutes to decide on your seats and snag your spot, though a majority of screenings (especially those in IMAX or Dolby) have already sold out.

It is worth noting that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour isn’t a one-night only event: though the concert film opens October 13, there are tickets available through November—so if you’re flat out of luck with opening night tickets and are itching to see it in IMAX (or just don’t want to be stuck in the front row), you’ll have much wider ticket availability for showings further down the road.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Taylor Swift concert event if there wasn’t exclusive merchandise, and AMC has already given fans a look at a matching popcorn bucket (14.99) and drink cup (11.99) that can be purchased in-person at your local AMC starting October 13, the same day the film opens. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will play October 13-15, October 19-22, October 26-29 and 31, and November 2-5 at AMC, Regal, and Cinemark in Dolby and IMAX. Tickets are priced at $19.89 and $13.13—numbers that will resonate with any Swiftie.

For any AMC regulars out there, sorry, but the ticket purchase window specifies that AMC A-Listers are not allowed to use one of their A-List slots for tickets to the Eras tour concert film.

There is one free ticket perk: a limited edition mini poster. With the purchase of an Eras Tour concert film ticket, you’ll get a mini poster to rep your Swiftie cinematic experience, though the AMC site does note that supplies are limited, and if demand is anything like the rest of Swift’s Eras tour merch, the posters will be gone by the end of opening night.

Unfortunately, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour isn’t an experience available around the globe—there are currently only tickets available for screenings in North America. While Swift already has one concert film available to stream—Reputation on Netflix—the announcement of the concert film doesn’t make any mention of whether or not Eras Tour will eventually make its way to streaming services upon concluding its theatrical run.

