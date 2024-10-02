‘I love that character:’ Andrew Garfield would ‘100 percent’ return as Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield is a lot of people’s favorite Spider-Man, despite the fact that his two movies aren’t exactly beloved. It’s considered that he did a really good job with what he was given, even if some bad scriptwriting choices slowed him down.

Everyone assumed they would never see Garfield-Spidey again after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 flopped, but they were delighted when he popped up along Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in the multiverse movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield lied about his involvement in the movie initially, claiming he wasn’t in it, but when he came out of that portal fans were happy they’d been misled. And now Garfield wants to do the same thing again… but maybe without the lying this time.

In a new interview with Esquire, Garfield said Spider-Man: No Way Home had been “healing” for him and addressed the possibility of him returning as the wall-crawler.

“For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into,” he said. “I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return.”

But the question is, when and where could he return? Garfield has already said he won’t be in Spider-Man 4, and we don’t even know what Spider-Man 4 is going to be. If it’s not a multiverse movie (and really, people are starting to tire a little of the multiverse now) then it would make no sense whatsoever for Garfield’s Spidey to appear. So that just leaves an upcoming MCU film like Secret Wars, and to be honest, no-one really knows anything about Secret Wars yet. Garfield could have a cameo, but if the cast list is as full as the other Avengers movies, he’ll be positively fighting for screentime.

We’ll just have to wait and see! But we do know there’ll most likely never be another movie with Garfield as a stand-alone Spider-Man. That ship sailed (that web thwipped?) long ago. Sorry!

