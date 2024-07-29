Robert Downey Jr. is making his return to the MCU through Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, much to the shock and horror of fans. But he’s not coming back as the Tony Stark we all knew and loved.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, we were all sure that Iron Man was done for. We’ve all cried over his sacrifice to defeat Thanos, and it’s arguably the most painful MCU death to watch on screen. So how is Tony back from the dead? Fans already have theories.

It was announced at the San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) that Avengers: Doomsday will be released in May 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars will follow in May 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers.

Not The Only Hero To Return

The reveal for Doctor Doom had everyone caught off guard. But aside from Robert Downey Jr.’s surprising entrance as Doctor Doom, the full cast of Avengers: Secret Wars is still kept secret.

Hugh Jackman is also making a comeback in Deadpool & Wolverine. Just like Tony, Logan also died an unforgettable on-screen death. These revivals led to the criticism of fans online, who felt as though the deaths of these characters became meaningless after they were announced to return.

Different Branches of Reality

The multiverse isn’t unfounded. The Spider-verse films and the Loki TV series have laid the foundations for the multiverse in the MCU. But in the comics, Doctor Doom and Tony Stark were entirely different characters. The only similarity they had was that Doctor Doom is also a genius inventor with a convoluted childhood.

me when the evil iron man variant/doctor doom says “I hate you 3000” in Secret Wars #SDCC pic.twitter.com/n4KffI10m1 — faz (@buckyssteven) July 28, 2024

Maybe Doctor Doom in the MCU is just Tony Stark if he didn’t become a tech billionaire.

