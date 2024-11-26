I Looked for 12 Pokemon Gift Ideas for Kids and These are the Best I Found

Do you have a kid in your life obsessed with Pokémon, but you’re unsure of what to get them for Christmas because you don’t know anything about the Japanese Franchise? Well, you have come to the right place.

Recommended Videos

After scouring the internet, I came up with a list for some of the best Pokémon gifts for kids this holiday season… just in time to go shopping for my friend’s Pokémon-obsessed son. And while my own knowledge may not extend far beyond Pikachu, I do know that if I were a kid, I would be excited about these gifts, especially the lite-brite… How cool?! And, of course, you can’t forget about the Pokémon trading cards.

Okay, maybe I do know a little more than I thought. Keep reading to see what else I found!

12 Best Pokémon Gift Ideas for Kids

Ravensburger Pokémon Labyrinth board game

With nearly 5,000 5-star ratings, Labyrinth is one of the most highly rated board games on Amazon. Rated suitable for ages seven and up, this highly re-playable game only takes 20-30 minutes to complete and can be played with two-four players.

My 8 year old and I enjoy playing this game. It is very good for developing short and long strategies and every situation is unique. We play 1-3 games at a time. It is one of the best board games. Verified Amazon review

MEGA Pokémon building toy set

This buildable 130-piece set includes four iconic characters — Pikachu, Squirtle, Charmander and Bulbasaur — each with customizable environment stands that foster creativity. With nearly 3,000 reviews and rated five stars by 86% of customers, this simple LEGO-like gift is a hit and is currently 50% off.

Pokémon Lite-brite

This high-definition light grid comes with six Pokemon templates and is perfect for Ages six and up. The LiteBrite set includes 1,000 colorful mini-pegs and four different light modes. With 1,215 ratings, customers have given this product 4.6 out of 5 stars overall.

Pokémon Trainer Guess Game – Poké ball included

This game is designed to guess whatever Pokémon you’re thinking of. The trainer ball will ask you some questions and you have to answer them based on which Pokémon you’re thinking about. You can also collect 151 Pokémon. Great for ages six and up.

My son’s love this thing! It let’s you know once you’ve caught all the pokémon from a certain region, or of a certain type. You can also reset it once they’ve caught everything and let them start over. Very fun, looks great, and I definitely recommend this for any pokémon fanatic! Verified Amazon review

4-in-1 Pokémon Jigsaw puzzle

This 4-in-1 jigsaw puzzle is perfect for the whole family! It includes one 48-piece puzzle, one 72-piece puzzle, and a 100-piece puzzle. This item had 56 ratings with 82% of customers rating it 5-stars.

Crayola Pokémon Imagination Art Set

This Pokémon-themed art set features 115 art tools, including 56 Crayons, 15 Colored Pencils, 28 Washable Markers, and 15 Pokemon Coloring Pages. It’s portable and perfect for when you’re on the go. With 409 global ratings, 87% of customers rated this item 5 stars.

Pokémon Walkie Talkie – set of 2 – BUY NOW

These walkie-talkies are perfect for when your kids are playing in the backyard. They feature the beloved Pikachu and are easy for kids to use. They are long-range and feature two-way radios that are static-free!

My step son loves Pokémon and these were PERFECT for him! He is 8 years old and has gotten a lot of usage out of them! I highly recommend! Verified Amazon review

Pokémon Stained Glass Art Set

This Pokémon Stained Glass art set includes a 42-page book with fun facts and coloring pages, 5 double-tipped markers, and is perfect for kids to create some amazing window art.

I have this to my 5 year old grandson. He loved it. It’s well made. It can be colored easily and fun for that age. I’m very happy I bought this for him. I would definitely gift it again. Verified Amazon review

Pokémon Pikachu digital watch set

This watch is perfect for your kids when they’re learning how to tell time. Its Vivid LED lights capture the imagination and make every second of learning and playtime sparkle with excitement. This watch has nearly 18,000 ratings with 73% of customers rating it with a 5-star!

Mega Pokémon building set – includes 4 characters and 4 Pokéballs

This product includes four buildable Pokémon with four-pronged Poké balls and features Litwick, Charmander, Scorbunny, and Salandit. These pieces combine with all Pokémon building sets by MEGA and are compatible with other name brands. 82% of customers gave this item a 5-star review.

Make Your Own Night Light Kit

This build-your-own night light set is perfect for when your kids want to get crafty. Anyone from 4-8 years old can put it to great use. The kit includes a Terrarium jar, two rainbow string lights, toys, a variety of colored and transparent crystals, pebbles, moss, and miniature mushrooms.

This was a birthday gift for my son. He enjoyed putting it together himself and it looks really cool! Verified Amazon review

25 Rare Pokémon Cards

This item includes rare Pokémon cards with 100 HP or higher and no duplicates. It’s perfect for those who are in love with collecting and trading Pokémon cards. This item was rated by 18,672 people and 74% of them gave the cards a 5-star rating.

I was a little nervous about buying cards online but I was surprised and happy with my cards. The cards I got are from 2022 and are in excellent condition! There were no duplicates and just nice looking in general! I’m really happy with the cards and especially the price! Verified Amazon review

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy