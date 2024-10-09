In light of Rurouni Kenshin season two, anime sleuths have brought up a disturbing fact about the manga’s creator. These aren’t mere internet rumors, as shocking as the charges seem.
This article discusses sensitive topics. Read with caution.
Nobuhiro Watsuki, creator of the Rurouni Kenshin series, was referred to the prosecutor’s office on November 21, 2017. He was under suspicion of breaking the Child Prostitution and Child Pornography Prohibition Law.
During questioning by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, Watsuki confessed that he “liked girls between the ages of upper elementary school students to about the second year of junior high.” During investigation, authorities found DVDs of naked girls who seemed to be in elementary and junior high school. Watsuki pleaded guilty to the crime but avoided jail time and only paid ¥200,000.
In Japan, it wasn’t until 2014 that possession of child pornography became illegal. Despite this change, the consequences are still relatively light. Those who are found in possession of child pornography may face up to one year in prison and a fine of one million yen.
Fans are generally divided about Nobuhiro Watsuki. Tweets about Watsuki’s previous crime often circulate. With season two of Rurouni Kenshin, anime fans are reminding others not to support Watsuki’s work. Others turn a blind eye and continue to consume the story. The latter believes that art is separate from the artist. This is why, in spite of Watsuki’s controversy, some fans of the work wait for the story to continue. It’s also why Jump Square still serializes Rurouni Kenshin. Essentially, Watsuki’s reputation remained intact.
Currently, the Rurouni Kenshin manga is on hiatus due to Watsuki’s poor health.
