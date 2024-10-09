Rurouni Kenshin Kyoto Disturbance trailer
‘I have still not recovered from my disgust’: Lest we forget, the Rurouni Kenshin author continues to profit from his work, even after his disturbing crimes were exposed

Published: Oct 9, 2024 10:03 am

In light of Rurouni Kenshin season two, anime sleuths have brought up a disturbing fact about the manga’s creator. These aren’t mere internet rumors, as shocking as the charges seem.

This article discusses sensitive topics. Read with caution.

Nobuhiro Watsuki, creator of the Rurouni Kenshin series, was referred to the prosecutor’s office on November 21, 2017. He was under suspicion of breaking the Child Prostitution and Child Pornography Prohibition Law.

During questioning by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, Watsuki confessed that he “liked girls between the ages of upper elementary school students to about the second year of junior high.” During investigation, authorities found DVDs of naked girls who seemed to be in elementary and junior high school. Watsuki pleaded guilty to the crime but avoided jail time and only paid ¥200,000.

In Japan, it wasn’t until 2014 that possession of child pornography became illegal. Despite this change, the consequences are still relatively light. Those who are found in possession of child pornography may face up to one year in prison and a fine of one million yen.

Fans are generally divided about Nobuhiro Watsuki. Tweets about Watsuki’s previous crime often circulate. With season two of Rurouni Kenshin, anime fans are reminding others not to support Watsuki’s work. Others turn a blind eye and continue to consume the story. The latter believes that art is separate from the artist. This is why, in spite of Watsuki’s controversy, some fans of the work wait for the story to continue. It’s also why Jump Square still serializes Rurouni Kenshin. Essentially, Watsuki’s reputation remained intact.

Currently, the Rurouni Kenshin manga is on hiatus due to Watsuki’s poor health.

Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.