‘I don’t know why I became a headline’: Pink debunks rumor she wiped X account in connection to Diddy

Alecia Beth Hart Moore, known professionally as Pink, denied rumors that her deactivated Twitter account was connected to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest.

Combs was arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution over six months after Homeland Security raided his properties in California, Florida, and New York. His arrest and trial mean he may finally face consequences for the allegations of abuse and crime that have followed him for decades. Despite allegations against him dating as far back as the 90s, the music industry continued to give him a platform and allow him to accrue further power. Many expect his trial to open a whole can of worms that could bring down others in the entertainment industry.

A federal prosecutor has already warned that more could be charged as the investigation is ongoing. Speculation has run wild online about who else may be involved. Netizens have been probing social media for clues, focusing on accounts seemingly wiped following Combs’ arrest and resurfaced Tweets about Combs from celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres. Users assumed that deactivated or wiped accounts were the result of celebrities trying to hide evidence. Pink was among several celebrities accused of wiping her account in connection to Combs, forcing her to deny the allegations.

Pink shuts down rumors about her Combs’ connection

Recently, Pink took to Instagram to put to rest the rumors of her connection to Combs. She confirmed what many of her defenders have been pointing out: she deactivated her Twitter account eight months ago. In her caption, she expressed confusion over why she had become a “headline” since the arrest, noting she deleted her Twitter account on February 6. As proof, she included a screenshot of a Tweet she posted on February 6, 2024, which read, “This account will self destruct in two minutes.”

She also left no room for doubt about her alleged connection to Combs, concluding her caption with, “There is no truth to the rumors spread this week, and while I’ve met people in passing, I’m not associated with any of the people mentioned.”

Her statement shouldn’t have been necessary, as there was already plenty of proof that she deleted her account months ago. After all, several news outlets reported on her account deactivation at the time, with the articles easily accessible through a quick search. Additionally, there wasn’t any evidence linking Pink to Combs aside from the deactivated account. She was not one of the celebrities known for sharing a friendship with Combs. Given that she is a major figure in the music industry, it is possible the pair met in passing, as her post indicated, but they didn’t appear to be more than acquaintances.

While anyone involved in the Combs case should be tried in court, the false allegations against Pink are a testimony to the dangers of turning the case into a witch hunt and potentially harming the reputations of innocent people.

