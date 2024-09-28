I don’t have to watch ‘Agatha All Along,’ two Funko Pops lazily spoiled the show

Giving spoilers to anything related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a cardinal sin for a while, and yet two Funko Pop figures have single-handedly managed to ruin Agatha All Along for fans.

Major spoilers for Agatha All Along follow!

While the show has tried its best to keep its secrets under wraps so far, a listing for Marvel’s range of Agatha All Along Funko Pop figures has spoiled who exactly the mysterious characters of Joe Locke’s “Teen” and Aubrey Plaza’s Green Witch/Rio Vidal are.

According to the UK toy retailer Smyths’ website, Teen is Billy Kaplan, a.k.a. Wiccan, confirming long-time fan theories about the character. Meanwhile, Plaza’s character is Death, a famed figure in the Marvel universe who is popular for being romantically pursued by destroyer-in-chief Thanos. The Funko Pop confirmation debunks the popular fan theory that she is Blackheart, and this revelation is likely to lead to another fan investigation.

The listings have since been taken down from the website, but social sites like X and Reddit have ensured that the show is already spoilt for some fans, with engaging discussions taking place on those sites. It remains to be seen how the series will incorporate these revelations. Many viewers who now know the spoilers will feel cheated if the reveal on the show isn’t as compelling as they hope it will be.

Agatha All Along leaked Funko Pops reveal that Joe Locke is indeed playing the son of the Scarlet Witch… WICCAN ✅



The leak also spoils who Aubrey Plaza is playing… DEATH ??#AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/yGE89QAPay — Austin Medeiros (@Austin_Medzz) September 25, 2024

In the third episode, Agatha and her coven were hit by an emotional roadblock. Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp) seemingly passed away after consuming some poisonous wine. The rest of the crew was barely able to escape after taking the antidote, and with six episodes left, it doesn’t look like the trials on the Witches’ Road will become any easier.

Sharon’s death could pave the way for Plaza’s character to be introduced as a part of the coven, or at least make an appearance on the Road. At the same time, Locke’s character turning out to be Billy Kaplan (one of Wanda Maximoff’s sons) and not Nicholas Scratch (Agatha’s son) will likely change multiple fans’ perspectives as the show progresses.

