I’m 99% sure I know who Joe Locke’s Teen is in ‘Agatha All Along’

Episodes 1 and 2 of Marvel Television’s latest Disney+ series Agatha All Along have arrived, bringing even more witchy shenanigans to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But perhaps the biggest mystery of all surrounds the identity of “Teen,” the character played by Joe Locke. So who is he, really?

Recommended Videos

Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) is back, and this time, she’s got a solo project of her own. After stealing in the show in 2021’s WandaVision, it came as no surprise that we hadn’t seen the last of our favorite violet sorceress yet. Now, Agatha All Along—which also stars Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, and Sasheer Zamata—has debuted on Disney+ with a two-part premiere that left us with perhaps more questions than answers, specifically in regards to Agatha’s “pet,” a.k.a. Teen.

Spoilers ahead for the first two episodes of Agatha All Along!

Teen is easily Agatha All Along‘s most enigmatic character, as Marvel hasn’t given us a definite answer to who he is. You see, every time he shares his name or a bit of personal information with Agatha, his lips magically seal up. The only things we do know about him is that A) he has a natural aptitude for magic and wants to travel the Witches’ Road to develop his abilities, and B) he’s 16 years old. Thus, the nickname “Teen.” But leave it to Marvel fans to come up with some intriguing theories of their own.

Who is Teen in Agatha All Along? The best fan theories

There are two leading theories when it comes to the real identity of Teen. One is that Teen’s real name is William “Billy” Maximoff, a.k.a. the son of Wanda/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), who we first met in WandaVision.

Okay so 100% the 'teen' is an alternate version of the Scarlett Witch's son, Billy, right???



I mean the trailers are really alluding to it #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/ILb1ibnotg — MissDeusGeek (@MissDeusGeek) September 15, 2024

Given the connective tissue between WandaVision and Agatha All Along, this would be an easy tie-in to previously-established MCU lore, and could explain why Teen is so desperate to walk the Witches’ Road—he could be searching for a way to bring his mother back to life after her “death” in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Some eagle-eyed viewers also noticed that the stitching over his mouth when he tries sharing his name resembles an upside down “W” or a “M,” Wanda’s initials. Her doing, perhaps?

There’s a good basis for this theory in the Marvel comics, too. Billy, otherwise known by his superhero moniker Wiccan, is a formidable magic user and a member of the Young Avengers. If he’s already training alongside Agatha as her Familiar, walking the Road could give him all the tools he needs to become a powerful sorcerer. However, there’s a glaring elephant in the room: what about Billy’s twin brother, Tommy? Wouldn’t they be together? And besides, are Wanda’s kids really more than a figment of her imagination?

Nicholas Scratch all along

Meanwhile, others believe that Teen is Agatha’s long-lost son, Nicholas Scratch. In episode 1, “Seekest Thou the Road,” we see Agatha’s True Detective-esuqe alter-ego “Agnes” sadly looking around what looks to be a child’s room at her house. Here, we see a series of scribbles and drawings taped to the wall, one of which bares the name Nicholas Scratch. In the comics, Nic is the canonical son of Agatha and a skilled sorcerer in his own right. I, for one, think this is the route Agatha All Along is going in, but really, your guess is as good as any. He could also be a completely new, unrelated character, but I’m doubtful.

Hear me out, HE IS NOT WICCAN. That is too obvious. It’s a red herring.



He is Nicholas Scratch. pic.twitter.com/c81zU5VSS5 — Brotherhood of Evil F@ggots (@TheQueerMagneto) September 19, 2024

It’s hard to say if Agatha is the only one here who can’t make sense of his identity, or if everyone is under the influence of what sure seems to be a nasty spell. Interestingly enough, Locke revealed to the Inside Total Film podcast that he didn’t know the truth about his Agatha All Along character until about halfway through the casting process. Marvel is notoriously secretive when it comes to its upcoming projects, but clearly, Kevin Feige & Co. have some big plans for Teen if they’re keeping us guessing for this long.

New episodes of Agatha All Along roll out every Wednesday at 6PM PT/9PM ET, only on Disney+.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy