‘I don’t have a timeline’: Trump’s administration can’t confirm when the cost of living will go down for Americans

On Feb. 5, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed what Harris supporters knew all along. Despite empty campaign promises to the contrary, President Trump’s agenda does not prioritize cost of living reductions for everyday people.

Journalist Edward Lawrence representing Fox Business asked Leavitt: “So now that the President Trump’s policies are starting to take shape, how long will it take to cycle through and get some of the actual prices that Americans are paying to come down?” The question appeared to ruffle Leavitt because she asked for clarification and in the process misspoke. “Prices at the store and at the grocery pump?” she asked.

The internet went wild over the verbal mishap.

Remaining professional Lawrence did not call it out but confirmed the spirit of his question was intended for both the gas pump and the grocery store. Leavitt then proceeded to spit out out-of-context talking points and when pressed further could not put a timeline on the situation. This goes directly against what candidate-Trump said on the campaign trail. In August of 2024 he held a press conference which used groceries such as packaged foods, meats, produce, and eggs as a backdrop. It was all very theatrical. “When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on Day One,” he promised.

After he was elected but before he was sworn in he sat down with NBC’s Meet the Press and reflected on how he secured his victory. “I won on the border, and I won on groceries,” he explained to Kristen Welker. “Very simple word, groceries. Like almost — you know, who uses the word? I started using the word — the groceries. When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time, and I won an election based on that. We’re going to bring those prices way down.”

Shortly after being sworn in Trump changed his tune. “They all said inflation was the No. 1 issue. I said, ‘I disagree,’” Trump said. “I talked about inflation too, but how many times can you say that an apple has doubled in cost?”

Instead of working to lower the cost of eggs and other essential goods, Trump’s flurry of executive orders have granted clemency to everyone involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol including those who assaulted police officers. He has dismantled Diversity Equity and Inclusion efforts across the entire federal government. He attempted to end birthright citizenship which is promised in the 14th amendment of the constitution of the United States.

Trump’s dangerous actions are not isolated to domestic policies. He has also threatened tariffs sparking a potential trade war with Mexico and Canada. He has expressed an interest in taking back the Panama Canal and acquiring Greenland. He also believes Israel should hand over Gaza and that displaced Palentinans can just move somewhere else.

In an interview with CBS News’ Margaret Brennan Vice President J.D. Vance backtracked just like his boss about lowering the cost of groceries “Prices are going to come down, but it’s going to take a little bit of time, right? The president has been president for all of five days,” he stated. Vance went on to explain how he believed Trump’s energy policies would ultimately lower prices. “Rome wasn’t built in a day,” he concluded. Vance’s words are a far cry from the campaign promises made. Leavitt’s lack of timeline leaps even further. It’s like the Trump administration never really cared about costs at the “grocery pump” at all.

