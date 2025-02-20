‘I couldn’t think of it’: A ‘Cobra Kai’ icon nearly didn’t return for the smash hit series

Sequels are a tricky business. Only a few manage to honor the spirit of the original while also carving out a legacy of their own. Fortunately, Cobra Kai pulled off the tough job with ease. But what many don’t know is that the show nearly missed out on one of its most iconic stars—an absence that could have changed the course of the show entirely.

Recommended Videos

Imagine Cobra Kai without Daniel LaRusso—unthinkable, right? Yet, actor Ralph Macchio, who reprised his iconic Karate Kid role in the hit series, recently revealed on the Lone Lobos podcast how he almost didn’t sign the contract for the sequel. “I’ve always been, ‘No thank you, no thank you,'” he revealed while reminiscing about the first time the show was pitched to him. And, looking back, his hesitation makes a lot of sense.

“I’ve always been, ‘No thank you, no thank you.’ Plus, my scene partner, Pat Morita, is no longer here. I was like … ‘How do I step back into this?’ I couldn’t think of it that way.”

Trying to revive an icon without ruining their legacy

Ralph Macchio had good reason to hesitate before stepping back into Daniel LaRusso’s shoes. Since 1984, the Karate Kid franchise has been synonymous with underdog triumph, and Macchio knew the risks of revisiting such a beloved legacy.

After all, The Karate Kid Part III (1989) had already given Daniel LaRusso a perfect send-off. In a high-stakes showdown, Daniel overcame one of his toughest opponents, Mike Barnes, to clinch victory in the All-Valley Karate Tournament. The film’s finale saw him reunite with Mr. Miyagi in an emotionally charged moment, giving fans a satisfactory end to his story.

With such a perfect ending, Macchio was worried about honoring a character and a franchise that had already given viewers a storybook conclusion.

A new generation in Cobra Kai

Macchio didn’t want to ruin the sanctity of his character by returning for unnecessary sequels. And he wasn’t buying into the initial pitch for Cobra Kai either. But everything changed when he heard about the new characters, particularly Miguel Diaz—a millennial counterpart to Daniel LaRusso himself. The idea of passing the torch while paying homage to the original icons struck a chord, and suddenly, Macchio was all in.

Now, six seasons later, not only are fans grateful for his return, but Macchio himself couldn’t be more thrilled with the decision. Reflecting on the journey on the podcast, he shared how “finding the evolution of the character has been rewarding.” The actor has grown to consider Daniel LaRusso one of his “best friends” and “a gift that keeps giving.”

Through Cobra Kai, Macchio has witnessed Daniel grow from a scrappy underdog to a wise mentor, weaving the character’s legacy into a richer, more layered tapestry.

Macchio will soon be back for another masterpiece sequel

Cobra Kai season 6, which was released in three 5-episode parts on July 18, 2024, November 15, 2024, and February 13, 2025, is the last we’ll see of the series. But worry not, Macchio is set to return in the sixth continuation of the original Karate Kid saga—titled Karate Kid: Legends. The legendary actor Jackie Chan will also reprise his role as Mr. Han in the film. It will hit the theaters on May 30, 2025, continuing the story three years after the events of Cobra Kai season 6.

With Chan’s charisma and action chops blending seamlessly with Macchio’s legacy, Karate Kid: Legends is shaping up to be more than just a sequel—we’re betting it will turn out to be a cinematic masterpiece.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy