So, What Does ‘Cobra Kai’s Future Look Like?

The first part of Cobra Kai season 6 recently arrived on Netflix after experiencing delays due to the Hollywood labor strikes. Meanwhile, the high stakes already have viewers questioning if season 7 is happening.

Cobra Kai is a spinoff of The Karate Kid, which sees Danny LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) decades-old rivalry spill into the next generation. Across six seasons, it has become one of Netflix’s most popular series with its perfect blend of nostalgia and teen drama. Season 6 sees Danny, Johnny, and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) band together, bringing former Cobra Kai students and Miyagi-do students together under one dojo.

They begin training their students for the Sekai Taikai competition, an international karate tournament. Hence, the stakes are much higher than the All-Valley Tournament, especially with John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim) training their own batch of students to take down Miyagi-do.

As Cobra Kai prepares to take its karate students to a global stage for the first time, viewers will be anxious for news on the next season.

Is Cobra Kai renewed for season 7?

Unfortunately, there is no Cobra Kai season 7. Ahead of season 6’s premiere, Netflix and Cobra Kai‘s creators confirmed that season 6 is the last season. However, there’s still more Cobra Kai to come, as we’ve only received one part of season 6. Part 2 is slated to arrive on November 15, 2024. The third and final part won’t arrive until an undisclosed date in 2025. So, Cobra Kai will continue into the new year, but the show will officially end once the third part drops, all technically still part of season 6.

However, just because Cobra Kai is ending doesn’t mean the story is ending. The show’s Karate Kid connections and popularity have created numerous opportunities for the franchise to continue. Although the show won’t be connected to the new Karate Kid movie, there could be future Cobra Kai spinoff films or series. The show’s co-showrunner, Josh Heald, confirmed to Collider that discussions about the franchise’s future were taking place and that either contemporary spinoffs or prequel series set in the ’80s or ’90s could happen.

Cobra Kai’s creators have even talked about going way back and potentially exploring Mr. Miyagi’s young life, especially since the new season has begun delving more into his history. Ultimately, the show will stick around until next year, and even though it’s not getting a seventh season, there’s a chance it will get a prequel, sequel, or spinoff series instead.

