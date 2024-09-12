‘I AM DYING’: Harris’s funniest debate jab might have been something she DIDN’T say

The first Harris-Trump presidential debate was watched by an estimated 67.1 million viewers on Tuesday night this week. The debate had some predictable moments, but one of the best moments was something not said.

After Biden stepped down, Harris stepped up and has now been running as the Democratic nominee since July 21 in what would appear to be a rather successful campaign so far. It has left Trump’s team on the wrong foot; they were prepared to go after Biden, a man they considered could be knocked over with a good stiff breeze, but taking on Harris is something else.

This week’s debate proved that Trump is not equipped to go up against Harris, with the polling taken afterward showing that many felt Harris won the debate, though not everyone agreed with her on every issue. There were many clear moments in the debate where Harris was easily running circles around Trump, but one specific moment that has left many cackling with glee was when, rather than let her sharp wit do the talking, she chose to hold her tongue—to great effect.

While discussing the former President’s actions regarding the Taliban, Harris took a moment to think before she spoke (something Trump finds physically impossible). The gap, however, allowed viewers to imagine what she might have been about to say before she course-corrected. Reactions to the moment have been shared on X.

One user posted the mirthful reaction from a crowded bar that was focused on the debate.

It was at this moment; former president Donald Trump was cooked…….. ????? pic.twitter.com/wDO8eHNmSS — Kenny Akers (@KeneAkers) September 11, 2024

Another user decided to add the word that many of us were thinking.

One went so far as to stitch together some of the most iconic insults from cinematic history to really give us a taste of what may have been going through Harris’ head at that moment (my personal favorite is Buzz Lightyear saying, “A sad, strange, little man”).

We all know what she was thinking because we were all thinking it too. pic.twitter.com/MAzXUUM3cv — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 11, 2024

That was a pause felt and understood by many watching the debate last night. While Harris came out on top of the debate, with polled swing voters stating they would more likely vote for Harris than Trump after watching their performance, it’s still an uncomfortably close race. What the debate did prove is that Harris can very well handle herself in that type of situation and that has given some uncertain voters more clarity when it comes to who they’ll be casting their ballot for come November.

