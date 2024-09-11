‘Terminate the Constitution’: Kamala Harris reminds America of Donald Trump’s threats

During the presidential debate against Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris warned viewers that he has openly threatened to “terminate” the Constitution of the United States.

The recent presidential debate was a marked improvement over the last debate between Trump and President Joe Biden. Harris won the debate hands-down, calmly and competently describing her plan for America and her policies while warning viewers what a country under Trump would look like. Meanwhile, Trump was exposed for spewing lies and unhinged conspiracy theories, such as claiming that Democrats are executing babies and migrants are “eating the dogs” and “eating the cats.” He grew visibly flustered by Harris’ performance and criticism of him, which only increased his explosive, misleading outbursts.

One of Harris’ best tactics was using Trump’s own words against him. She reminded America of how he threatened there would be a “bloodbath” if he didn’t win the upcoming election and his openness to the idea of states “monitoring” women’s pregnancies. One of the most unsettling words she reminded America of was Trump’s threat to terminate the supreme law of the United States.

Did Donald Trump threaten to terminate the Constitution?

During the debate, Harris warned viewers of Trump’s “dangerous” plans for America, including his alleged “playbook called Project 2025” and his threats to terminate the Constitution. Of his threats, she stated,

Understand this is someone who has openly said he would terminate, I’m quoting, he would “terminate” the Constitution of the United States. He would weaponize the Department of Justice against his political enemies.

Harris’ claim is factual as, in 2022, while touting his election fraud conspiracies, Trump did suggest terminating the Constitution. Shortly after announcing his intentions to run for President again, he took to Truth Social to reiterate his false claims that the 2020 election was rigged. He wrote,

A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!

According to this social media post, Trump believes that his election fraud conspiracy theory gives him grounds to terminate the Constitution and all “rules, regulations, and articles” that the United States was built on. Over the years, several politicians besides Harris have denounced Trump’s threats towards the Constitution. At the time, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries slammed Trump’s statement and told Republicans they were going to have to decide whether to “return to some semblance of reasonableness” or continue embracing Trump’s extremism, dubbed “Trumpism.”

Even Republican politicians have spoken out against the threat. Last year, during the GOP’s primary debate, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie blasted Trump for saying “it is okay to suspend the Constitution.” Although Trump has tried to take back his threat, he put it in writing on Truth Social and will never be able to deny that he made this statement. Even if he denies knowing of Project 2025, which threatens to dismantle Democracy in America, he is still on record openly advocating for terminating the Constitution despite once taking a presidential oath to preserve and protect that very same vital document.

