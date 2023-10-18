‘Living for the Dead’ Is Full of Creepy and Campy Fun

If you’ve ever wanted a visit from the crew of Queer Eye, but were haunted by actual ghosts instead of tragic fashion choices, then Living for the Dead is for you. The creators of Queer Eye, along with executive producer and narrator Kristen Stewart, bring new life into reality television ghost hunting. Like Queer Eye, Hulu’s newest series follows a team of people traveling around the country, looking to help folks in need. All the guests have different supernatural problems—a haunted business, ghosts bothering them in their new house, or a malevolent entity that followed them home.

Never fear, the “Ghost Hunties” are here to help. Alex Le May, Juju Bae, Ken Boggle, Logan Taylor, and Roz Hernandez all have different talents to offer for supernatural problems. Be it witchcraft, tarot reading, or medium abilities, this team has it all, and as an avid tarot user, I like seeing tarot cards used a little differently than we normally see in the media. Plus, the team is hilarious together. Unlike many other ghost-hunting reality TV series, this group knows how to have campy fun in the face of spirits. So often we see people screaming and running, and not that it can’t be scary, but Living for the Dead’s approach brings more lightheartedness to the genre.

What’s haunting you?

As much fun as most of the show is, I enjoy the more serious moments, too. The team discusses how “coming out” as believers in the supernatural was almost as challenging as revealing their sexuality. Saying you’re gay is one thing, but saying you see ghosts is another. Other than during the spooky season, believing in the supernatural is often ridiculed. If you tell people you’re a witch, they start to look at you differently.

Living for the Dead also talks about the oft-forgotten history of places. One person’s brand-new house is full of sadness and ghostly activity. While researching the case, the team finds the woman built the house on land that once was home to an indigenous tribe—and no, not an “ancient Indian graveyard” trope. They discuss how the pain of being ousted from your land could leave an impact on the area. Even if you don’t believe in ghosts, some places just have a vibe that something devastating happened there. In another episode, the Hunties visit a closed-down hospital/asylum and find pictures of non-binary people who once lived there.

This show takes you on spooky adventures while playing up the camp and underscores compassion for others while remaining fun. Living for the Dead has also piqued my interest in human ghostboxes. I’m ready to try it out. All eight episodes are streaming now on Hulu.

