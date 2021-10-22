Kristen Stewart Is Down to Play Some Other Scary Person, Just Not the Joker

The Internet loves the idea of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson being reunited in one way or another. The stars of the Twilight franchise are both experiencing a high-profile resurgence right now. Stewart is starring as Princess Diana in the upcoming film Spencer and she’s receiving rave reviews, while Robert Pattinson is getting ready to star as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming film The Batman.

The two have been linked ever since their time in the Twilight franchise together, and now many people on the social medias want to see Stewart as Robert Pattinson’s Joker.

It started when a prompt went around on Twitter asking people who they’d like to see play the Joker in The Batman franchise. While I’m team “let’s not put the Joker in everything,” the idea that Stewart could play the Joker did intrigue me enough that I wouldn’t exactly be angry if this version of the character was added to the movie.

The only answer I will accept is Kristen Stewart. https://t.co/Bb9jl3CuAZ — Jeremy Whitley (@jrome58) October 18, 2021

honestly tired of live-action joker at this point, but would be there day 1 for kristen stewart joker — Nicholas Friedman (@NMFreed) October 18, 2021

KRISTEN STEWART. NO NO NO WAIT I’M SERIOUS THINK ABOUT IT HER SUBDUED NERVOUS ENERGY IS PERFECT FOR AN EDGY GROUNDED TAKE ON THE JOKER https://t.co/lweaPkrA8s — Kwaai Havertz⭐⭐🇿🇦🇵🇸🇿🇦🇵🇸 (@witchbail) October 18, 2021

imho this is the one gender bending casting for Joker (besides Martha Wayne) that I’d be totally down for. Not only would Kristen make a great Joker, but the history between her and Pattinson would generate so much on-screen chemistry between the archenemies it’d be insane pic.twitter.com/kY087HPMDb — Nick Nocera (@nnocera2580) October 20, 2021

In a chat with Variety, Stewart learned about the Twitter casting and seemed cool with the information but not that interested in playing the Joker. Now she didn’t say no, but she wasn’t “stoked” about the idea of playing a character that she said has already been done so well.

That doesn’t mean she isn’t interested in reuniting with Pattinson. She does express that she’d potentially be down to play a different weird and scary character thrown her way. Maybe just not the Joker right this second.

“[The Joker] has really been done so well.”

“Not by Kristen Stewart…” i love this dude 😂 pic.twitter.com/aF5YQeAzTQ — ara (@ConverseStew) October 20, 2021

It should be noted that Stewart handles all of this with a lot of care and seeming goodwill. She was formerly in a relationship with Pattinson, and this, in addition to their Twilight pairing, is a big reason why the Internet loves the drama-filled idea of her appearing as a villain opposite him. She could have deflected the question entirely or been annoyed, but she’s a good sport about it. Cue a hundred thousand headlines from this same interview claiming that she directly said she wants to star opposite Pattinson as a Batman villain. It’s been frustrating to see her congenial answer misconstrued.

As a fan of both Pattinson and Stewart, as I said above, I think it would be great to see them work together again if they want to. It would be fun to see Stewart play an over-the-top Batman villain. But why do we have to keep returning to the Joker? Honestly, if we absolutely must, seeing Stewart in the role is the only version I would probably take anymore. I’m tired of the exhausted white man version of the Joker.

I’m tired of seeing the same thing over and over again and being told it is brilliant. The Joker is a character that we have done to the point where it doesn’t even feel fresh or exciting anymore. Throwing an actress like Kristen Stewart into the ring could change the character for the better, but I’d also love to see her play any number of Batman’s villains. Or a villain anywhere else.

We’d love to see Kristen Stewart tackle a villainous role. Put her in a superhero movie—she deserves it, and we deserve that joy in our lives.

