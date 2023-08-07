Getting to the ‘Good Omens’ Bloopers Is Harder Than Getting Into Heaven

Amazon Prime Video has now dropped the bloopers, deleted scenes, and other bonus content for Good Omens season 2! Unfortunately, they’re hellishly difficult to access on the app if you don’t know what you’re doing. Me, personally? I 100% did not know what I was doing. You see, it’s not as easy as going onto Prime Video, selecting “Good Omens” and then selecting “Extras” like you might do on a DVD. Nope!

You have to use Prime Video’s “X-Ray” system to view the new bonus content. There’s a guide to X-Ray here, but basically, in order to access it you need to be playing the episode first. I knew this aspect of things going in, but I was not prepared for the chaos that followed.

How to access the Good Omens 2 bonus content by not doing what I did

It can be hard being a Good Omens fan, and I’m not just talking about coping with the tragic ending of season 2. I really wanted to see those bloopers, so first I tried the Amazon Prime Video app I have set up on my “smart” (actually not smart at all) TV to try and view the extra content I was craving. But it didn’t seem to have the X-Ray option on there at all—maybe it needed an update or something? Yeah, that’s a problem for another day.

So I downloaded the app onto my Xbox instead, but still no luck! I would pause an episode and select “X-Ray,” but I only got the option to view the production images. Now I wanted to see those, don’t get me wrong, but mostly I wanted to see the videos and they just plain didn’t show up. I even fast-forwarded through every episode in the hopes that that might trigger something before hitting the X-Ray button, but no luck.

I finally had a breakthrough when I used Amazon Prime Video on my Chrome browser. This was definitely the easiest option. All I had to do was start an episode and the X-Ray bonus content was right there in the corner, just like in this tutorial. So I was able at last to view the precious videos I was promised and they were just as good as I’d hoped.

What’s the bonus content for Good Omens 2?

Unfortunately, the Good Omens bonus content does seem to be spread out over the different episodes rather than being all contained in one section. When you pause the episode and hit that X-Ray Bonus Content button, episode-centric content is at the top, under the heading “For the Fans.” After a lot of poking around, here’s what I managed to work out:

Episode 1 bonus content: A blooper featuring David Tennant’s Crowley dancing and Michael Sheen’s reaction to it (aww), an extended version of the “Gabriel’s Arrival” scene, and—if you scroll down to the “VFX” section—you’ll find a VFX breakdown of this episode narrated by the angel Muriel!

Episode 2 bonus content: “Crowley Ordering Drinks” blooper and a VFX breakdown. Turns out there’s one of these breakdowns for every episode and they’re all narrated by Muriel, which is quite delightful.

Episode 3 bonus content: This episode doesn’t seem to have anything under “For the Fans,” only the VFX breakdown. (“I’ve always wanted to ride a horse. Maybe I can get a CG one,” Muriel tells us.)

Episode 4 bonus content: Mrs. Henderson blooper, “Magic Shop Zombies” extended scene, “Magic Trick” extended scene, VFX breakdown.

Episode 5 bonus content: Mr. and Mrs. Cheng deleted scene, “Justine’s Peanut Allergy” extended scene, “Surrender the Angle” deleted scene, “Rob Encounters Demons” deleted scene, VFX breakdown.

Episode 6: Easter eggs, title sequence Easter eggs, VFX breakdown.

Furthermore, each episode you watch adds more and more production images to the X-Ray section, including concept art, and—this was very exciting to me—a series of behind-the-scenes videos! By the time you’ve gotten to episode 6, the “Behind the Scenes” subsection in the X-Ray section should have the following videos:

Disasters on Unimaginable Scales

Strictly Come Demons

The Costumes of Season 2

The Devil is in the Details

Grave Danger

Biblically Good (this features Peter Davidson and Ty Tennant!)

Good Omens is Back

Note that none of these seem to have subtitles, or at least none that I could find, which was very disappointing. I can only hope there are plans to put them in place soon?

Don’t get me wrong, I’m very glad we got all this Good Omens bonus content, but man do I miss the days of DVDs.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

