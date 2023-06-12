How To Watch ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ in Order

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a classic anime that has been beloved by fans for decades. It follows the story of a group of teenagers in a post-apocalyptic world who must pilot giant robots and defend the planet from alien threats. With its unique mix of psychological drama, religious symbolism, and science fiction elements, it’s no wonder why it remains one of the most popular anime series ever made.

It can be hard to know where to start if you’re just getting into Neon Genesis Evangelion, but that’s what we’re here for! So grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready to experience the world of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995)

The Evangelion series centers around the mysterious organization NERV. With their massive mechas called “Evangelions,” they take on monstrous entities known as Angels in an attempt to protect Earth. However, this is only half of the story. In later episodes, we are taken deeper into our heroes’ inner struggles, with mental and emotional issues that have caused them much turmoil throughout life, leading viewers to question reality.

Its fascinating mix of elements from religious symbols and references found in The Bible, paired with deep psychological exploration beneath each character’s surface layer, makes for quite a captivating experience! This original anime series is your first stop, before we get into movies that feature retellings and alternate endings below.

Evangelion: Death & Rebirth (1997)

Evangelion: Death and Rebirth is the debut feature of one of Japan’s most iconic franchises. The first part of the film, “Death,” serves as a recap for fans familiar with Neon Genesis Evangelion and an entry point into its universe. It offers viewers an enthralling glimpse at Shinji, Asuka, Rei, and Kaworu through their vignettes in the string quartet format that made this release unique. Then, “Rebirth” gets into the beginning of the alternate ending of End of Evangelion.

With its grand reception by loyal devotees driving demand for another ending to the TV series—followed up expertly by The End Of Evangelion movie—it stands firm today as one testament to how anime can become part of pop culture history. When the two-part film premiered twenty-three years ago, little did audiences know that it was only a taste of what would later become The End of Evangelion—one of anime’s most iconic and beloved films to date.

The End of Evangelion (1997)

(Toei Company)

The End of Evangelion, the second film in the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise and the last anime release for its series until Rebuild of Evangelion’s debut, is a powerful alternate ending to TV viewers’ beloved characters. It transcends time and budget restrictions with two episodes—episode 25 “Air” and 26 “Sincerely Yours”—that take place almost entirely within our protagonists’ minds, at 45 minutes each. This groundbreaking 1997 masterpiece has captivated fans around the globe ever since as it illuminates an incredible finale to their stories.

Rebuild of Evangelion films (2007-2021)

Rebuild of Evangelion is an ambitious alternate retelling of the iconic Neon Genesis Evangelion series that has been split across four movies. Packed with action and heart-pounding drama, these films pick up where the original TV series left off by presenting viewers with a new take on beloved characters and moments from its predecessor.

Its first installment culminates in “Operation Yashima”—the climactic battle against Angel Ramiel—while the followup movie ends at Episode 19’s nail-biting showdown between Rei Ayanami and Zeruel.

(featured image: Gainax)

