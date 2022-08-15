5 ‘Demon Slayer’ Tattoos To Make It Clear That Nobody Slays Demons Quite Like You

Ya like tattoos? Ya like Demon Slayer? Boy, do I have a list for you. I’ve already covered some pretty chill small anime tattoo ideas, but this list is for those Demon Slayer die-hards who might want to permanently commemorate one of the show’s strongest characters on their body. Or maybe they want a Tanjiro face tat. Look, your body, your Tanjiro face tat. And whatever your poison, we’ll help you pick. We’re also going to tell you what we think you shouldn’t get tattooed, but more on that later.

Tanjiro’s Scar

(image credit: Fuji TV)

Put it on your face. I dare you. Do it! I would love to see it.

However, I will begrudgingly admit that face tattoos aren’t for everyone. So, if you want to rock a Tanjiro scar tattoo but can’t do it on your kisser, why not put it somewhere else? You could have the design wrap around your wrist, chest, arms, or legs. Hell, you could have it run the length of your body, but it would still be covered up under that silly collared shirt you wear to work. That way, your boss won’t ever find out just how much of a Demon Slayer stan you are.

Kitsune Mask

(image credit: Fuji TV)

Tanjiro’s Kitsune mask could serve to be an elegant design on your wrist, ankle, or upper arm. It might look nice on the ribs as well (fair warning, it’ll hurt). There are a variety of masks to choose from in the show, and numerous variations of the kitsune mask alone. Sabito, Makoma, and Giyu also have beautifully designed kitsune masks. You could get one or the whole set!

Nichirin Sword

(image credit Fuji TV)

The weapon of choice for Demon Slayers, a nichirin sword, could be a perfect tattoo idea. A sword running down your forearm would be an awesome choice, or you could do one or a pair of them going down your chest. If you want Tanijro’s black-bladed nichirin sword specifically, you could have the blade filled in (in black). This would make the tattoo take longer, hurt more, and be more expensive, but that’s the price you pay for cool, right?

Your Fav Character’s Eyes

(image credit: Fuji TV)

The detail given to each character’s eyes in this show is astounding, and many characters can be recognized by their unique eye shape and color alone. You could get Shinobu’s insect-like deep purple eyes, or Nezuko’s “I’m gonna fuck you up” pink demon eyes with the slit pupil. Or you could get any one of the Upper or Lower Moon demon’s eyes, as their rank is reflected by the kanji in their pupils. You could get them on your torso, legs, or one on the back of each hand.

Full Body Inosuke

(image credit: Fuji TV)

C’mon, this tattoo would be hardcore, right? I mean he’s easily the best character on the show. Why not show your appreciation and get a tattoo of this man in all his boar-headed glory? Conversely, you could also just get his boar head, and maybe throw in his crossed swords behind it for good measure. If you’re doing a full body Inosuke you could do it anywhere that has the space for it. Maybe get him running up your arm, or do it as a full-back piece. Go wild, like he does.

But DON’T Get Tanjiro’s Earring Design

(image credit: Fuji TV)

This is an example of what NOT to get tattooed on your body. Demon Slayer has already gotten a lot of flak for the rising sun design of these earrings. The rising sun design was the symbol of the imperial Japanese Empire, a brutal regime that inflicted countless atrocities upon the populace of China and Korea during the 20th century. Korea was occupied under Japanese rule, and the rising sun design is still a traumatizing symbol for many Koreans. To put this in context for Westerners, getting a rising sun tattoo is like getting a tattoo of a swastika. Don’t do it.

(Featured Image Credit: Koyoharu Gotōge/Viz/Fuji TV)

