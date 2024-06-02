Akutagawa from Bungo Stray Dogs
Akutagawa's Rashomon Is a Height Cheat in 'Bungo Stray Dogs'

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Jun 2, 2024 03:00 pm

Akutagawa Ryunosuke from Bungo Stray Dogs is a head shorter than he used to be, but he wasn’t short in life either. That’s not a joke I should be making, but I couldn’t help it.

Even I haven’t moved on after what happened to Akutagawa in the last season. But in life, Akutagawa was a relatively tall king. He might always be hunched in black with a brooding aura, but he was 5’8” (172 cm). With his Ramomon ability, Akutagawa can be even taller. It’s like having extra limbs, but lethal.

All this doesn’t make Akutagawa a gift to the NBA, but he could’ve gone down the baller route instead of joining the mafia. With Rashomon by his side, he probably would’ve been an unstoppable force in any sport. It probably won’t be fair to put Akutagawa in any combat sport, given how dangerous Rashomon is. But any other competitive sport would’ve kept him away from bars.

Akutagawa fighting with Rashomon

I’m pretty sure no other basketball player would want to come close to Akutagawa himself with Rashomon activated. He would probably be the only one scoring points by extending Rashomon instead of passing the ball to his teammates. No ball would ever be worth risking your life for, especially when Akutagawa wouldn’t have reservations about stabbing you to score that point.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.