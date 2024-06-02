Akutagawa’s Rashomon Is a Height Cheat in ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’

Akutagawa Ryunosuke from Bungo Stray Dogs is a head shorter than he used to be, but he wasn’t short in life either. That’s not a joke I should be making, but I couldn’t help it.

Even I haven’t moved on after what happened to Akutagawa in the last season. But in life, Akutagawa was a relatively tall king. He might always be hunched in black with a brooding aura, but he was 5’8” (172 cm). With his Ramomon ability, Akutagawa can be even taller. It’s like having extra limbs, but lethal.

All this doesn’t make Akutagawa a gift to the NBA, but he could’ve gone down the baller route instead of joining the mafia. With Rashomon by his side, he probably would’ve been an unstoppable force in any sport. It probably won’t be fair to put Akutagawa in any combat sport, given how dangerous Rashomon is. But any other competitive sport would’ve kept him away from bars.

Akutagawa fighting with Rashomon

I’m pretty sure no other basketball player would want to come close to Akutagawa himself with Rashomon activated. He would probably be the only one scoring points by extending Rashomon instead of passing the ball to his teammates. No ball would ever be worth risking your life for, especially when Akutagawa wouldn’t have reservations about stabbing you to score that point.

