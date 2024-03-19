I Don’t Care How Long It Takes, ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ Should Have a Season 6

Bungo Stray Dogs, for all its memes, have graced us with many heartbreaking tragedies. We’ve seen Chuuya die and then come back to life. We’ve also seen Dazai on the verge of death. The last season kept us in a state of distress, and my hair was literally falling out.

Even Fyodor dies in the fifth season. But fans aren’t buying this because the man has an uncanny ability to come back to life and claim that this is all within his plans. Maybe I’m dousing myself on copium with everybody else, but he surely can’t be dead, right?

Season 6 of Bungo Stray Dogs has the answer to that question, but it hasn’t been greenlit for another season by either its creators or Bones Studio. That doesn’t mean a new season will never come, because the creators have expressed that the anime isn’t over yet.

This is truly one of the few anime that can have you crying over villain deaths. The fifth season ended in angst upon the revelation of Fukuchi’s real goal and a bigger storm to come. For those that don’t read the Bungo Stray Dogs manga, the fifth season quickly caught up to the Vampire Infection Outbreak Arc of the manga. All of the arcs have now been adapted after five seasons.

But Kafka Asagiri, the author of Bungo Stray Dogs, is back and publishing new chapters. We’re not far from where the anime left off but fans are hopeful that some of Bungo Stray Dogs’ light novels will be adapted for an anime release so they won’t be in a content drought. There are currently eight light novels, which delve deeper into several characters and their relationships in the past.

(featured image: Bones Studio)

