Dazai's Age in 'Bungou Stray Dogs' Sounds Like a Lie
Dazai’s Age in ‘Bungou Stray Dogs’ Sounds Like a Lie

Published: May 31, 2024

Going into Bungo Stray Dogs, I was pretty sure Dazai was just another immortal. That man is simply incapable of dying, even if he’s done everything in his power to shorten his lifespan.

I thought he was a lot older until I did some more digging, and I couldn’t believe my discovery. What do you mean a guy who spent half of his life in the mafia and then a sketchy detective agency is currently just 22 years old? Dazai’s not on our level. We were all eating cereal for breakfast during high school, while this guy was having bullets served to him first thing in the morning.

A life of crime

Unlike the real-life Osamu Dazai, our Dazai from Bungo Stray Dogs was immersed early on in a life of crime. We don’t know much about his past yet. But we do know that Dazai joined the Port Mafia as Mori’s ward when he was just fifteen. Being part of the mafia sounds unsafe until you realize that Dazai is a danger to himself.

He didn’t see much value in life until a friend of his tragically passed away. Now at 22, Dazai still struggles to find the will to live. But with his ability, No Longer Human, Dazai is not going to be dying anytime soon.

Dazai dreams about death 24/7

At the very least, Dazai can find some dark humor in the way he expresses his desire for death. It’s much needed after everything he witnessed during his time at the Port Mafia.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.