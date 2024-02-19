Osamu Dazai Is Getting Another Anime (And It’s Not ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’)

No Longer Allowed in Another World’s Osamu Dazai is still very much a melancholic writer. He’ll never escape the tortured poets department, even if he leaves the Bungo Stray Dogs universe.

Those who’ve read about the life and works of the real Osamu Dazai know that his life as a writer was turbulent and tragic. Anime has often indulged in dark humor when portraying the late author, and this seems to be a running theme in No Longer Allowed in Another World. Dazai wants to die, but in an attempt to take his life, he’s transported into another world full of magic and beautiful girls.

That’s not what he asked for. He just wanted to RIP (for real), but the power of isekai is too strong. Hopefully, it will turn out just as funny as the KonoSuba series, if not more so.

No Longer Allowed in Another World is set to air in July 2024, but the specific release date has not yet been announced. We’ll just have to wait for Crunchyroll and Atelier Pontdarc, the studio responsible for this upcoming anime, to give us an exact release date.

At least we have this banger trailer to tide us over:

No Longer Allowed in Another World Japanese voice cast

There is currently a Dazai-multiverse going on in anime, but that doesn’t mean Miyano Mamoru will be the one voicing the late author in this story. Instead, Hiroshi Kamiya, most notable for his role in Attack on Titan as Levi Ackerman, will be Osamu Dazai’s voice actor for this series.

Character Voice Actor Osamu Dazai Hiroshi Kamiya Annette Rumi Okubo Tama Sayumi Suzushiro Nia Makoto Koichi

