How Many Seasons of ‘Invincible’ Will There Be? Answered

The season two finale of Invincible just dropped, bringing more heartache (both physical and emotional) to Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun). Fans can rest assured that season 3 is on its way, but how long will the animated run?

Recommended Videos

In an interview with Polygon, series creator Robert Kirkman shared his vision for the future of the series. He said,

“I’m trying not to pin it down to a number, because it is somewhat of a moving target. I think in the seven-to-eight-season range seems like it would be enough. But there could be some things we move through a little faster, some things we expand. If we’re fortunate enough to go for a good long time, I think that would be enough to cover the entire comic. And there are some things along the way that didn’t get into the comic that I’d like to do. I think it’d be cool to have some episodes here and there that are completely original. So that’s part of the plan moving forward.”

A seven or eight-season run might be enough time to adapt the entire comic book series, which spans 144 issues across 25 volumes. But it’s unclear if Amazon will renew the series past season 3. The streamer likely won’t make the announcement until the end of the third season.

Invincible follows Mark Grayson (Yeun), a teenager who discovers he has superpowers just like his father, Nolan, who moonlights as the superhero Omni-Man. In the season one finale, Nolan reveals he is a Viltrumite, an alien sent to scout Earth for a potential takeover. Failing to recruit Mark to his cause, Nolan pummels his son, killing thousands in their destructive battle. Season two sees Mark reckoning with his father’s revelation and what it means to be a hero. Invincible quickly garnered a legion of fans and lots of critical praise.

Invincible seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

(featured image: Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]