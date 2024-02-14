Griselda Blanco Killed Even More People in Real Life

Griselda was pinned down for an important murder in the Netflix series. Rivi Ayala was tasked with killing Chucho, whom Griselda accused of being a mole for the police. But he misfired and killed Chucho’s two-year-old son, Johnny Castro. But Griselda’s real-life crimes go much further.

This tragic incident also happened in real life, but unlike in the drama series, Griselda was reportedly glad Johnny died instead of Chucho. The drama played this off, with Griselda feeling relief that Chucho was not killed, but reality depicted a brutal godmother whose cocaine empire was built on blood and bones.

Griselda Blanco was linked to more than forty murders

Officially, Griselda Blanco was convicted of three murders, but her first murder took place when she was just eleven years old in Medellin, wherein she allegedly held a boy for ransom and then killed him. Griselda also killed her first and second husbands, both of whom she wasn’t legally held accountable for, despite her confessions or association with those events. The deaths of her husbands earned her the title of “Black Widow.”

Griselda was rumored to have been linked to no less than forty to as many as two hundred other murders, as per police estimates. Her third husband, Dario, was also allegedly assassinated under her command, but this was also unproven.

In the Netflix series, Griselda is shown to be hesitant about some of the violence, but she later grows to become an even more brutal figure as her cocaine business flourished in Miami. Reality wasn’t so different, and Griselda was inevitably betrayed by multiple accomplices. Just as June Hawkins said, Griselda’s empire was like a “house of cards.” She would be charged for drug importation, but her multiple murder convictions would make Griselda’s prison sentence even longer.

