Griselda Blanco was caught and briefly seen onscreen getting older in prison in Netflix’s Griselda. It was no easy takedown, and it didn’t happen overnight in real life, as the Netflix series suggested. There’s a lot of fact and fiction to sift through regarding the downfall of the Queen of Cocaine.

Recommended Videos

Griselda Blanco rose against the odds through violence and murder, which made her a formidable woman who struck fear among even the biggest kingpins of the Medellin Cartel. She made a name for herself as “The Godmother,” but Griselda was ultimately betrayed by a great number of associates.

Rivi Ayala’s testimony

Jorge Ayala, also known as “Rivi,” testified against Griselda Blanco in real life. Ayala was suspected by police to be linked to more than thirty murders. Despite that, he was only convicted for the murders of 2-year-old Johnny Castro, Alfredo Lorenzo, and Grizel Lorenzo. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, and Griselda Blanco was sentenced to a maximum of fifteen years in prison for the murder charges.

Much like in real life, Rivi served as Griselda’s hitman and right-hand man. In the series, Rivi took Griselda’s children and went on the run once she was arrested. He was also implied to be romantically interested in Griselda and described themselves as lovers in a past life. But after being pinned down and taken in by the police, Rivi decided to snitch on Griselda to save himself from death row. So much for chivalry and romance.

Other testimony against Griselda Blanco

Griselda’s empire was built on a house of cards, and it all fell apart when many other associates turned against her. Jesus Castro (Chucho) left his child’s body to be found by authorities before going on the run. Carmen Caban, a former drug dealer for Blanco, also stood as a witness to support Blanco’s drug import charges.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]