Did Griselda Blanco Kill Chucho’s Son?

Griselda was humanized in the Netflix series, but there’s no doubt that she was the ruthless Cocaine Queen of Miami. She was feared by her contemporaries for her brutality and string of murders. Even her ex-husbands were allegedly murdered by her.

But the people Griselda Blanco killed are more than just numbers. They were real people with stories, and while the Netflix series didn’t go in depth with these victims, the story of Chucho’s son was rooted in reality. Jesus “Chucho” Castro worked for Griselda Blanco as her bodyguard, just like in the show.

Anxious about an informant within her trusted circles, Griselda soon spiraled out of control. Chucho, one of the first people she recruited in the series, became somebody she thought was collaborating with law enforcement. This led to Griselda ordering Jorge Ayala (Rivi) to kill Chucho.

Partly, Griselda was also infuriated at Chucho for punching Dixon in the face after refusing an order. Chucho didn’t die and was able to flee from Rivi, but his son, Johnny Castro, was killed in the crossfire.

It seems almost unbelievable that a person would kill somebody else’s child for a minor offense, but in real life, Griselda Blanco reportedly rejoiced in the fact that Chucho’s son was killed instead of Chucho. In a confession by Jorge Ayala, Griselda was “glad that they were even.” Did Chucho kill one of Griselda’s sons? No, in fact, Chucho reportedly kicked one of Griselda’s sons.

In the Netflix series, Chucho punched Dixon, one of Griselda’s sons. It’s unknown which of the Blanco siblings Chucho kicked, but it cost him his son’s life. Johnny Castro was only two years old when he was killed in an assassination attempt against his father. His end was grim, but Chucho handled his son’s body with care. The police found the toddler’s body washed, clothed, and adorned with roses.

