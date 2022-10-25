Get Hyped For ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 With All We Know So Far

House of the Dragon season 2 has been confirmed by HBO and will return to our screens. In fact, it’s already been confirmed that production has begun, with filming expected to begin at the beginning of 2023 and end around summer of 2023.

Judging by the usual lead times of HBO shows of this magnitude, we can probably expect to see House of the Dragon season 2 in 2024. However, this has not yet been confirmed for sure. Here’s what we know about season 2 of the blockbuster show as we wait for more.

Who Is In The Cast of ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2?

With no more time jumps expected in Season 2, House of the Dragon will stick with the majority of the cast for the next season. That means everybody’s favorite duo Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy will return as Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, alongside Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as the Sea Snake Corlys Velaryon, and Eve Best as the Queen Who Never Was, Rhaenys Targaryen.

For the Greens, Aegon II Targaryen and Aemond Targaryen will also continue to be played by Tom Glynn-Carney and Ewan Mitchell, as well as their on-screen sister, Phia Saban as Helaena. Grandfather Otto Hightower will be brought to life once again by Welsh actor Rhys Ifans. We can also expect to see much more of Matthew Needham as Larys Strong and Fabien Frankel as whiny Commander of the Kingsguard Ser Criston Cole.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Emily Carey, who played young Alicent Hightower, also shared that there had been talks about both her and Milly Alcock (aka young Rhaenyra) returning for flashbacks. However, this hasn’t been confirmed, despite the younger duo’s popularity with fans.

What Is The Plot of ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2?

The second season of House of the Dragon will see the civil war that is the Dance of Dragons kick off in earnest. We’ve already put together some predictions for what will come next, but few details are confirmed yet.

“We will get to the spectacle,” showrunner Ryan Condal told The Times. “But you have to understand these people’s complexities before they’re thrown into war. Series two will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of Game of Thrones, but it will have been earned, and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in.”

As noted above, there will be no huge time jumps in Season 2, following a more linear and slower timeline now.

Where Will ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Be Filmed?

A lot of the locations used in Season 1, such as Cornwall and Derbyshire in England, Cáceres in Spain, and Monsanto in Portugal, will be revisited in Season 2.

Spanish fan site Los Siete Reinos has confirmed that House of the Dragon will return to shoot scenes in Cáceres in 2023, between March and June. This is the real-life location of King’s Landing, so there’s no surprise that we’ll be returning here.

How Many Seasons of ‘House of the Dragon’ Will There Be?

Author of the original Song of Ice and Fire series, G.R.R. Martin, has said he thinks there should be four seasons of House of the Dragon to tell the story fully. However, he also argued for ten seasons of Game of Thrones and didn’t get them.

Still, you would hope that HBO would learn from the disaster that was Game of Thrones Season 8 and take George’s advice on this one.

Indeed, Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky said: “House of the Dragon is already proving to be a ratings hit, and we predict it will go from strength to strength due to the captivating storytelling and incredible production values.” However, they only confirmed there would be a second season of the show, not making mention of what’s to come afterward. We imagine that the number of seasons House of the Dragon receives will have a lot to do with how future seasons are received, so that means the pressure is on the show’s creatives to keep delivering so that an eager audience tunes in.

