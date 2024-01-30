How Many Episodes Are in ‘The Bad Batch’ Season 3? Answered

When you say there’s gonna be a new batch of The Bad Batch episodes, how much of batch are we talking here? What is a batch anyway? Is it a dozen? A baker’s dozen? A double dozen?

Before The Bad Batch added new members, there we only four of them. So is it four? Only four episodes? If that’s the case these episodes better be HBO miniseries length or I’m gonna form a Bad Batch of me, myself and I and STICK IT TO THE MAN. But it seems like I won’t have to do that after all.

On February 21, 2024, The Bad Batch will debut with not one but THREE new episodes! After that, the series will release 12 more episodes, making season three a total of 15 episodes long. That’s a solid sized batch! More episodes than there are Bad Batchers, that’s for sure.

And this particular episode batch is gonna feature one of the baddest of them all …

As seen in the trailer for season three, Star Wars baddie Asajj Ventress will return from the dead to grace The Batch with her presence! Yes, she was totally killed off in season 5 of The Clone Wars. Yes, they are totally retconning her back from the dead. Do we care? No, we do not. Who wouldn’t want to see more of the witch-turned-gladiator-turned-Jedi-turned-Sith assassin-turned-bounty hunter-turned-certified lovergirl-turned-former corpse? We would. Fifteen episodes worth.

