If You’re on the Fence About ‘Jujutsu Kaisen,’ Maybe the Episode Count Will Persuade You

By Nov 20th, 2023, 5:52 pm
Choso realizing that Yuji is his brother after their fight during the Shibuya Incident in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Sooooo I don’t know if you all have heard, but there’s this new anime called Jujutsu Kaisen that everyone has been raving about, and people have been saying I should give it a shot. I’m just not sure I’m ready. I mean, how many episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen are there?

I just got out of a really long-term relationship with Naruto, and honestly it was pretty toxic. When it was good, it was REALLY good. But just when I thought that Naruto was about to take our relationship to a new level and get serious about our future together, that’s when the filler would start. I eventually just couldn’t deal with it anymore. The finale was really dramatic and explosive, and then I had to take a break. Once Naruto decided to come out with Boruto I knew it was really over. We were just in totally different places than where we started.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen gonna commit and give me plot? Or is it all filler?

I just want a serious relationship with the next anime I commit to. I don’t want to be preparing to commit only to deal with a random 10-episode “beach day” arc. I’ve been there and done that. It was fun for a while, but now I’m over it. I’m ready for a mature, 24-episode series that’s gonna really sweep me off my feet. Is two killer seasons of 12 episodes each really too much to ask?

Okay, so, green flag: Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 is 24 episodes. Longer than I’d like, but we can work with it. Red flag: season 2 is 23 episodes. Why won’t Jujutsu Kaisen commit to giving me one last episode? Am I not worth it? I am SO worth it.

