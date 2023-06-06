Naruto Shippuden Filler List: All Naruto Shippuden Filler Episodes
You know what they say about The Big Three … they’ve got some BIG filler arcs.
And you know what? I think Naruto might be the worst offender. It’s a shame because, between One Piece, Bleach, and this show, Naruto might be my favorite. I’d argue that of all three of these anime, Naruto has the most unique premise, the most detailed lore, and the most interesting characters. I mean the fact that every single ninja fights in a way that is almost completely distinct from other ninjas is astounding. The sheer creativity involved in this series is staggering. But then they RUIN IT by playing the sad Naruto music and showing our boy as a child sitting on a swing in every other scene. I GET IT. YOUR LIFE WAS HARD NARUTO. STOP REMINDING US.
So here’s an entire list of Naruto Shippuden filler episodes to save you from Naruto’s sad boi bullsh*t. And of course, random arcs that have nothing to do with the main story. Naruto vs. Mecha Naruto? No thanks.
Starting with Episode 57:
- Episode 57 Robbed of Sleep
Episode 58 Loneliness
Episode 59 A New Enemy
Episode 60 Impermanence
Episode 61 Contact
Episode 62 Teammate
Episode 63 The Two Kings
Episode 64 The Jet-Black Signal Fire
Episode 65 Lockdown of Darkness
Episode 66 Revived Souls
Episode 67 Everyone’s Struggle to the Death
Episode 68 Moment of Awakening
Episode 69 Despair
Episode 70 Resonance
Episode 71 My Friend
Jumping to episode 91:
- Episode 91 Orochimaru’s Hideout Discovered
Episode 92 Encounter
Episode 93 Connecting Hearts
Episode 94 A Night of Rain
Episode 95 The Two Charms
Episode 96 The Unseeing Enemy
Episode 97 The Labyrinth of Distorted Reflection
Episode 98 The Target Appears
Episode 99 The Rampaging Tailed Beast
Episode 100 Inside the Mist
Episode 101 Everyone’s Feelings
Episode 102 Regroup!
Episode 103 The Four-Corner Sealing Barrier
Episode 104 Breaking the Crystal Style
Episode 105 The Battle Over the Barrier
Episode 106 Red Camellia
Episode 107 Strange Bedfellows
Episode 108 Guidepost of the Camellia
Episode 109 Cursed Seal Counterattack
Episode 110 Memory of Guilt
Episode 111 Shattered Promise
Episode 112 A Place to Return To
Then we jump to episode 144:
- Episode 144 Wanderer
- Episode 145 Successor of the Forbidden Jutsu
- Episode 146 The Successor’s Wish
- Episode 147 Rogue Ninja’s Past Episode
- Episode 148 Heir to Darkness Episode
- Episode 149 Separation Episode
- Episode 150 The Forbidden Jutsu Released Episode
- Episode 151 Master and Student
Then this duo:
- Episode 170 Big Adventure! The Quest for the Fourth Hokage’s Legacy, Part 1
- Episode 171 Big Adventure! The Quest for the Fourth Hokage’s Legacy, Part 2
Then we resume with episode 176:
- Episode 176: Rookie Instructor Iruka
- Episode 177: Iruka’s Ordeal
- Episode 178: Iruka’s Decision
- Episode 179: Kakashi Hatake, the Jonin in Charge
- Episode 180: Inari’s Courage Put to the Test Episode 1
- 81: Naruto’s School of Revenge
- Episode 182: Gaara’s Bond
- Episode 183: Naruto: Outbreak
- Episode 184: Deploy! Team Tenten
- Episode 185: Animal District
- Episode 186: Ah, the Medicine of Youth Episode
- 187: Gutsy Master and Student: The Training Episode
- 188: Record of the Gutsy Ninja Master and Student
- Episode 189: Sasuke’s Paw Encyclopedia
- Episode 190: Naruto and the Old Soldier
- Episode 191: Kakashi Love Song
- Episode 192: Neji Chronicles
- Episode 193: The Man Who Died Twice
- Episode 194: The Worst Three-Legged Race
- Episode 195: Team 10’s Teamwork Episode 196: Drive Towards Darkness
Then to episode 223:
- Episode 223: The Young Man and the Sea
- Episode 224: The Ninja of Benisu
- Episode 225: The Cursed Ghost Ship
- Episode 226: Battleship Island
- Episode 227: The Forgotten Island
- Episode 228: Fight! Rock Lee!
- Episode 229: Eat or Die! Mushrooms from Hell
- Episode 230: Revenge of the Shadow Clones
- Episode 231: The Closed Route
- Episode 232: The Girls Get-Together
- Episode 233: Naruto’s Imposter
- Episode 234: Naruto’s Favorite Student
- Episode 235: The Kunoichi of Nadeshiko Village
- Episode 236: Friends You Can Count On
- Episode 237: Ah, My Hero Lady Tsunade!
- Episode 238: Sai’s Day Off
- Episode 239: The Legendary Ino-Shika-Cho Trio
- Episode 240: Kiba’s Determination
- Episode 241: Kakashi, My Eternal Rival!
- Episode 242: Naruto’s Vow
And it just keeps going …
- Episode 257: Meeting
- Episode 258: Rivals
- Episode 259: Rift
- Episode 260: Parting
Then skip …
- Episode 271 Road to Sakura
Next …
- Episode 279 White Zetsu’s Trap
- Episode 280 Aesthetics of an Artist
- Episode 281 The Allied Mom Forces
Then on to …
- Episode 284: Helmet Splitter: Jinin Akebino!
- Episode 285: User of the Scorch Style: Pakura of the Sand!
- Episode 286: Things You Can’t Get Back
- Episode 287: One Worth Betting On
- Episode 288: Danger: Jinpachi and Kushimaru!
- Episode 289: The Lightning Blade: Ameyuri Ringo!
- Episode 290: Power: Episode 1
- Episode 291: Power: Episode 2
- Episode 292: Power: Episode 3
- Episode 293: Power: Episode 4
- Episode 294: Power: Episode 5 Episode 295:
- Episode 295: Power: Episode Final
I’d like to say we’re almost done but we’re not …
- Episode 303: Ghosts from the Past
- Episode 304: The Underworld Transfer Jutsu
- Episode 305: The Vengeful
- Episode 306: The Heart’s Eye
- Episode 307: Fade Into the Moonlight
- Episode 308: Crescent Moon Night
- Episode 309: The A-Rank Mission: Food Fight!
- Episode 310: The Fallen Castle
- Episode 311: Prologue of Road to Ninja
- Episode 312: The Old Master and the Dragon’s Eye
- Episode 313: Rain Followed by Snow, with Some Lightning
- Episode 314: The Sad Sun Shower
- Episode 315: Lingering Snow
- Episode 316: The Reanimated Allied Forces
- Episode 317: Shino vs. Torune
- Episode 318: A Hole in the Heart: the Other Jinchuriki
- Episode 319: The Soul Living Inside the Puppet
- Episode 320: Run, Omoi!
And then some Kakashi stuff that actually sounds pretty cool …
- Episode 347: Creeping Shadow
- Episode 348: The New Akatsuki
- Episode 349: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – A Mask That Hides the Heart
- Episode 350: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – Minato’s Death
- Episode 351: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops: Hashirama’s Cells
- Episode 352: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops: The Rogue Ninja Orochimaru
- Episode 353: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – Orochimaru’s Test Subjects
- Episode 354: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – Their Own Paths
- Episode 355: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – the Targeted Sharingan
- Episode 356: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – a Shinobi of the Leaf
- Episode 357: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – an Uchiha ANBU
- Episode 358: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – Coup D’État
- Episode 359: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – the Night of the Tragedy
- Episode 360: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – Jonin Leader
- Episode 361: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – Squad Seven
I’m gonna sue this anime for giving me carpal tunnel …
- Episode 376: The Directive to Take the Nine Tails
- Episode 377: Naruto vs. Mecha Naruto
Keeps on going …
- Episode 388: My First Friend
- Episode 389: The Adored Elder Sister
- Episode 390: Hanabi’s Decision
And going …
- Episode 394: The New Chunin Exams
- Episode 395: The Chunin Exams Begin!
- Episode 396: The Three Questions
- Episode 397: One Worthy As A Leader
- Episode 398: The Night Before the Second Exam
- Episode 399: Demon Desert Survival
- Episode 400: As a Taijutsu User
- Episode 401: The Ultimate
- Episode 402: Escape vs. Pursuit
- Episode 403: Unwavering Gutsiness
- Episode 404: Tenten’s Troubles
- Episode 405: The Imprisoned Pair
- Episode 406: The Place Where I Belong
- Episode 407: The Yamanaka Clan: Secret Ninjutsu
- Episode 408: The Cursed Puppet
- Episode 409: Their Backs
- Episode 410: The Hidden Plot Set Into Motion
- Episode 411: The Targeted Tailed Beast
- Episode 412: Neji’s Judgement Episode 413: Hopes Entrusted to the Future
And going …
- Episode 416: The Formation of Team Minato
- Episode 417: You’ll Be My Backup
I’m in over my head …
- Episode 422: The One Who Will Inherit
- Episode 423: Naruto’s Rival
The deep end of the pool without my floaties on …
- Episode 427: To the Dream World
- Episode 428: Where Tenten Belongs
- Episode 429: Killer Bee Rappuden, Part 1
- Episode 430: Killer Bee Rappuden, Part 2
- Episode 431: To See That Smile, Just One More Time
- Episode 432: The Loser Ninja
- Episode 433: The Search Mission
- Episode 434: Team Jiraiya
- Episode 435: Order of Priority
- Episode 436: The Masked Man
- Episode 437: The Sealed Power
- Episode 438: The Rules or a Comrade
- Episode 439: The Child of Prophecy
- Episode 440: The Caged Bird
- Episode 441: Returning Home
- Episode 442: The Mutual Path
- Episode 443: The Difference in Power
- Episode 444: Leaving the Village
- Episode 445: Pursuers
- Episode 446: Collision
- Episode 447: Another Moon
- Episode 448: Comrade
- Episode 449: The Shinobi Unite
- Episode 450: Rival
Just gotta keep swimming through the filler …
- Episode 464: Ninshū: The Ninja Creed
- Episode 465: Ashura and Indra
- Episode 466: The Tumultuous Journey
- Episode 467: Ashura’s Decision
- Episode 468: The Successor
Someone call the lifeguard I’m blacking out …
- Episode 480: Naruto and Hinata
- Episode 481: Sasuke and Sakura
- Episode 482: Gaara and Shikamaru
- Episode 483: Jiraiya and Kakashi
*GASP* OH SWEET AIR IN MY LUNGS!
