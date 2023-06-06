Naruto Shippuden Filler List: All Naruto Shippuden Filler Episodes

You know what they say about The Big Three … they’ve got some BIG filler arcs.

And you know what? I think Naruto might be the worst offender. It’s a shame because, between One Piece, Bleach, and this show, Naruto might be my favorite. I’d argue that of all three of these anime, Naruto has the most unique premise, the most detailed lore, and the most interesting characters. I mean the fact that every single ninja fights in a way that is almost completely distinct from other ninjas is astounding. The sheer creativity involved in this series is staggering. But then they RUIN IT by playing the sad Naruto music and showing our boy as a child sitting on a swing in every other scene. I GET IT. YOUR LIFE WAS HARD NARUTO. STOP REMINDING US.

So here’s an entire list of Naruto Shippuden filler episodes to save you from Naruto’s sad boi bullsh*t. And of course, random arcs that have nothing to do with the main story. Naruto vs. Mecha Naruto? No thanks.

Starting with Episode 57:

Episode 57 Robbed of Sleep

Episode 58 Loneliness

Episode 59 A New Enemy

Episode 60 Impermanence

Episode 61 Contact

Episode 62 Teammate

Episode 63 The Two Kings

Episode 64 The Jet-Black Signal Fire

Episode 65 Lockdown of Darkness

Episode 66 Revived Souls

Episode 67 Everyone’s Struggle to the Death

Episode 68 Moment of Awakening

Episode 69 Despair

Episode 70 Resonance

Episode 71 My Friend

Jumping to episode 91:

Episode 91 Orochimaru’s Hideout Discovered

Episode 92 Encounter

Episode 93 Connecting Hearts

Episode 94 A Night of Rain

Episode 95 The Two Charms

Episode 96 The Unseeing Enemy

Episode 97 The Labyrinth of Distorted Reflection

Episode 98 The Target Appears

Episode 99 The Rampaging Tailed Beast

Episode 100 Inside the Mist

Episode 101 Everyone’s Feelings

Episode 102 Regroup!

Episode 103 The Four-Corner Sealing Barrier

Episode 104 Breaking the Crystal Style

Episode 105 The Battle Over the Barrier

Episode 106 Red Camellia

Episode 107 Strange Bedfellows

Episode 108 Guidepost of the Camellia

Episode 109 Cursed Seal Counterattack

Episode 110 Memory of Guilt

Episode 111 Shattered Promise

Episode 112 A Place to Return To

Then we jump to episode 144:

Episode 144 Wanderer

Episode 145 Successor of the Forbidden Jutsu

Episode 146 The Successor’s Wish

Episode 147 Rogue Ninja’s Past Episode

Episode 148 Heir to Darkness Episode

Episode 149 Separation Episode

Episode 150 The Forbidden Jutsu Released Episode

Episode 151 Master and Student

Then this duo:

Episode 170 Big Adventure! The Quest for the Fourth Hokage’s Legacy, Part 1

Episode 171 Big Adventure! The Quest for the Fourth Hokage’s Legacy, Part 2

Then we resume with episode 176:

Episode 176: Rookie Instructor Iruka

Episode 177: Iruka’s Ordeal

Episode 178: Iruka’s Decision

Episode 179: Kakashi Hatake, the Jonin in Charge

Episode 180: Inari’s Courage Put to the Test Episode 1

81: Naruto’s School of Revenge

Episode 182: Gaara’s Bond

Episode 183: Naruto: Outbreak

Episode 184: Deploy! Team Tenten

Episode 185: Animal District

Episode 186: Ah, the Medicine of Youth Episode

187: Gutsy Master and Student: The Training Episode

188: Record of the Gutsy Ninja Master and Student

Episode 189: Sasuke’s Paw Encyclopedia

Episode 190: Naruto and the Old Soldier

Episode 191: Kakashi Love Song

Episode 192: Neji Chronicles

Episode 193: The Man Who Died Twice

Episode 194: The Worst Three-Legged Race

Episode 195: Team 10’s Teamwork Episode 196: Drive Towards Darkness

Then to episode 223:

Episode 223: The Young Man and the Sea

Episode 224: The Ninja of Benisu

Episode 225: The Cursed Ghost Ship

Episode 226: Battleship Island

Episode 227: The Forgotten Island

Episode 228: Fight! Rock Lee!

Episode 229: Eat or Die! Mushrooms from Hell

Episode 230: Revenge of the Shadow Clones

Episode 231: The Closed Route

Episode 232: The Girls Get-Together

Episode 233: Naruto’s Imposter

Episode 234: Naruto’s Favorite Student

Episode 235: The Kunoichi of Nadeshiko Village

Episode 236: Friends You Can Count On

Episode 237: Ah, My Hero Lady Tsunade!

Episode 238: Sai’s Day Off

Episode 239: The Legendary Ino-Shika-Cho Trio

Episode 240: Kiba’s Determination

Episode 241: Kakashi, My Eternal Rival!

Episode 242: Naruto’s Vow

And it just keeps going …

Episode 257: Meeting

Episode 258: Rivals

Episode 259: Rift

Episode 260: Parting

Then skip …

Episode 271 Road to Sakura

Next …

Episode 279 White Zetsu’s Trap

Episode 280 Aesthetics of an Artist

Episode 281 The Allied Mom Forces

Then on to …

Episode 284: Helmet Splitter: Jinin Akebino!

Episode 285: User of the Scorch Style: Pakura of the Sand!

Episode 286: Things You Can’t Get Back

Episode 287: One Worth Betting On

Episode 288: Danger: Jinpachi and Kushimaru!

Episode 289: The Lightning Blade: Ameyuri Ringo!

Episode 290: Power: Episode 1

Episode 291: Power: Episode 2

Episode 292: Power: Episode 3

Episode 293: Power: Episode 4

Episode 294: Power: Episode 5 Episode 295:

Episode 295: Power: Episode Final

I’d like to say we’re almost done but we’re not …

Episode 303: Ghosts from the Past

Episode 304 : The Underworld Transfer Jutsu

The Underworld Transfer Jutsu Episode 305 : The Vengeful

The Vengeful Episode 306 : The Heart’s Eye

The Heart’s Eye Episode 307 : Fade Into the Moonlight

Fade Into the Moonlight Episode 308 : Crescent Moon Night

Crescent Moon Night Episode 309 : The A-Rank Mission: Food Fight!

The A-Rank Mission: Food Fight! Episode 310 : The Fallen Castle

The Fallen Castle Episode 311 : Prologue of Road to Ninja

Prologue of Road to Ninja Episode 312 : The Old Master and the Dragon’s Eye

The Old Master and the Dragon’s Eye Episode 313 : Rain Followed by Snow, with Some Lightning

Rain Followed by Snow, with Some Lightning Episode 314 : The Sad Sun Shower

The Sad Sun Shower Episode 315 : Lingering Snow

Lingering Snow Episode 316 : The Reanimated Allied Forces

The Reanimated Allied Forces Episode 317 : Shino vs. Torune

Shino vs. Torune Episode 318: A Hole in the Heart: the Other Jinchuriki

Episode 319 : The Soul Living Inside the Puppet

The Soul Living Inside the Puppet Episode 320: Run, Omoi!

And then some Kakashi stuff that actually sounds pretty cool …

Episode 347: Creeping Shadow

Episode 348: The New Akatsuki

Episode 349: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – A Mask That Hides the Heart

Episode 350: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – Minato’s Death

Episode 351: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops: Hashirama’s Cells

Episode 352: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops: The Rogue Ninja Orochimaru

Episode 353: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – Orochimaru’s Test Subjects

Episode 354: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – Their Own Paths

Episode 355: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – the Targeted Sharingan

Episode 356: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – a Shinobi of the Leaf

Episode 357: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – an Uchiha ANBU

Episode 358: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – Coup D’État

Episode 359: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – the Night of the Tragedy

Episode 360: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – Jonin Leader

Episode 361: Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops – Squad Seven

I’m gonna sue this anime for giving me carpal tunnel …

Episode 376: The Directive to Take the Nine Tails

Episode 377: Naruto vs. Mecha Naruto

Keeps on going …

Episode 388: My First Friend

Episode 389: The Adored Elder Sister

Episode 390: Hanabi’s Decision

And going …

Episode 394: The New Chunin Exams

Episode 395: The Chunin Exams Begin!

Episode 396: The Three Questions

Episode 397: One Worthy As A Leader

Episode 398: The Night Before the Second Exam

Episode 399: Demon Desert Survival

Episode 400: As a Taijutsu User

Episode 401: The Ultimate

Episode 402: Escape vs. Pursuit

Episode 403: Unwavering Gutsiness

Episode 404: Tenten’s Troubles

Episode 405: The Imprisoned Pair

Episode 406: The Place Where I Belong

Episode 407: The Yamanaka Clan: Secret Ninjutsu

Episode 408: The Cursed Puppet

Episode 409: Their Backs

Episode 410: The Hidden Plot Set Into Motion

Episode 411: The Targeted Tailed Beast

Episode 412: Neji’s Judgement Episode 413: Hopes Entrusted to the Future

And going …

Episode 416: The Formation of Team Minato

Episode 417: You’ll Be My Backup

I’m in over my head …

Episode 422: The One Who Will Inherit

Episode 423: Naruto’s Rival

The deep end of the pool without my floaties on …

Episode 427: To the Dream World

Episode 428: Where Tenten Belongs

Episode 429: Killer Bee Rappuden, Part 1

Episode 430: Killer Bee Rappuden, Part 2

Episode 431: To See That Smile, Just One More Time

Episode 432: The Loser Ninja

Episode 433: The Search Mission

Episode 434: Team Jiraiya

Episode 435: Order of Priority

Episode 436: The Masked Man

Episode 437: The Sealed Power

Episode 438: The Rules or a Comrade

Episode 439: The Child of Prophecy

Episode 440: The Caged Bird

Episode 441: Returning Home

Episode 442: The Mutual Path

Episode 443: The Difference in Power

Episode 444: Leaving the Village

Episode 445: Pursuers

Episode 446: Collision

Episode 447: Another Moon

Episode 448: Comrade

Episode 449: The Shinobi Unite

Episode 450: Rival

Just gotta keep swimming through the filler …

Episode 464: Ninshū: The Ninja Creed

Episode 465: Ashura and Indra

Episode 466: The Tumultuous Journey

Episode 467: Ashura’s Decision

Episode 468: The Successor

Someone call the lifeguard I’m blacking out …

Episode 480: Naruto and Hinata

Episode 481: Sasuke and Sakura

Episode 482: Gaara and Shikamaru

Episode 483: Jiraiya and Kakashi

*GASP* OH SWEET AIR IN MY LUNGS!

