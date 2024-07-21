‘The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy’ Is Danganronpa for Strategy Game Nerds

The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy almost looks like it could fit as the fourth game in the Danganronpa series, but according to the creators, Too Kyo Games and Media Vision, this game will be a “new game of extremes and despair.”

Recommended Videos

The main character is forcibly enrolled in a mysterious school managed by an adorable mascot. His allies die one by one as they’re all forced to defend the school from strange, alien-like beings. Wait, this sounds familiar. This almost all seems like the Danganronpa series, except Takumi, the main character, isn’t trying to break out of the school. He’s not forced to solve mysteries surrounding his school and his classmates, either, to survive.

Instead, all of them will have to bunker up and protect the school for 100 days. After that, who knows? The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy will be released early in 2025, but Nintendo hasn’t been specific about the game’s release date. The game’s PC release date has not yet been announced, either.

Strategy visual novel

Unlike Danganronpa, The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy is a tactics game. Despite its similarities to the previous game, it also has no connection to the Danganronpa series. In this game, Takumi will have to protect the school along with his allies against “invading school students.” Nobody knows why these monsters attack, and we’ll probably only understand as the story progresses.

According to Kazutaka Kodaka, one of the game’s designers, the game will progress through three parts: adventure, exploration, and simulation RPG. Even if the game lasts for 100 days, that doesn’t mean time will pass just by fighting the invading school students. There will be time to explore the mysteries of the school, understand our allies and even get to the truth behind the monsters that attack the school.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy