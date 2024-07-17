Nikki and her companion at Infinity Nikki
(Infold Games)
‘Infinity Nikki’ Looks Like a Cottage Core Dream

Have you always dreamed of stumbling into a closet and getting transported into another world? Forget The Chronicles of Narnia, because Infinity Nikki will be letting you do just that.

Nikki was just a girl looking for the perfect dress for a ball. But upon discovering a beautiful red dress, a portal opens up, and she’s taken into a different dimension. Brought to us by developer Infold Games, Infinity Nikki will have us save the world, fulfilling our fantasies of running around flower fields wearing flowy dresses while doing it.

As excited as we all are to play this idyllic-looking, fashion-centric open-world game, the release date of Infinity Nikki hasn’t been announced yet. You can pre-register for the game through this link.

Forget Saving The World. I Want to Frolic in Flower Fields.

Nikki is sent on a mission to save the world by reviving various outfits. Each outfit in the game will have different abilities, while some are just there to make you feel cute as you explore the beautiful world around you. Frolicking around an open world with gorgeous scenery feels like a dream. Unfortunately, it’s not going to be available for everyone.

The only platforms that you can play the game on upon launch are the PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), and Microsoft Windows. But don’t lose hope. Infinity Nikki might be available on more consoles in the future.

