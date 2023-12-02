‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Trailer Promises New Faces, Old Wounds, and a Whole Mess of Dragons

Warner Bros. Discovery dropped the first teaser trailer for season two of House of the Dragon at CCXP23 in São Paulo, Brazil, and it featured everything we’ve come to expect from a Westerosi series. Blood, armor, dragons, and vague proclamations about war and the iron throne. Goddamn, it’s good to be back!

The teaser sees both sides assembling armies, flying dragons, and preparing for all-out war. Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) intones, “There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin, and no war so bloody as a war between dragons.” The trailer showcases breathtaking vistas, epic battles, and of course, dragons burning everything in their path. For many fans, season one felt like one long build-up to battle. But from the looks of it, the pieces are in place and Westeros is ready for war.

The trailer also features something sorely lacking in season one: lighting! So many daytime scenes! So much light! No longer will we have to watch this series in pitch blackness to make out WTF is actually happening. I’m glad to see the producers course-corrected this issue.

New cast members were announced at the panel, which include Clinton Liberty (This Is Christmas) as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna (Gran Turismo) as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew (Warrior) as Hugh, Tom Bennett (Mascots) as Ulf, Tom Taylor (The Dark Tower) as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan (One Piece) as Ser Rickard Thorne.

It’s been over a year since we last saw the dueling Targaryens, and our favorite platinum-blonde incest enthusiasts are once again duking it out for control of Westeros. But this time, it’s (somehow even more) personal. With the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), the Hightowers moved quickly and installed Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) as king, denying Viserys’ dying wishes for Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) to take the throne. Rhaenyra, allied with House Velaryon, announces herself the rightful queen, setting the stage for the Dance of the Dragons, the bloody civil war that likely last through the rest of the series and see the decimation of House Targaryen. Season one ended on a tragic note, as second sons Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) and Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) fought one another while dragon riding. The fight ended with the death of Lucerys, so you can bet his mother Rhaenyra will be out for revenge.

House of the Dragon returns in the summer of 2024 on Max.

(featured image: Theo Whitman/HBO)

