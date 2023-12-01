What Is Going on With ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2?

House of the Dragon left us wondering what the future holds for the Targaryen line and specifically how Rhaenyra would fare given the death of her father. After all this waiting, we are finally getting new footage for season 2 of the Game of Thrones spinoff.

The prequel to Game of Thrones took us to the house of the Targaryens, the family that would eventually nearly die out, save for Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), in the hit series. House of the Dragon begins in the midst of the reign of Viserys I (Paddy Considine), who is dealing with illness, a new wife (his daughter’s best friend, Alicent Hightower, played by Olivia Cooke), and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) falling in love with her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith).

Truly, a Westeros story for the ages. The first season was met with both acclaim and pushback from fans of Game of Thrones but it has still left us hungry for more of the Targaryen drama. Now, as CCXP is underway in Brazil, we’re getting ready for an influx of news from some of our favorite shows and movies. Today, we got two new posters featuring Alicent and Rhaenyra, ready for the battle of their lives, from the official House of the Dragon social media account.

Tomorrow.

The first look at #HOTDS2 is coming with fire and blood. #HOTDnaCCXP pic.twitter.com/Yknlfh5T6Z — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) December 1, 2023

What we also got was more information about the series, including the fact that we’ll have our first look at season 2 out of CCXP on Saturday, December 2. So now, after a full year, we’re finally getting a peek at House of the Dragon season 2, and frankly it’s about time to return to the world of Westeros and whatever awaits Rhaenyra and Alicent.

Praise be to Westeros

Rhaenyra and Daemon’s son took the Iron Throne in the season 1 finale, bringing together the Targaryen line and keeping Rhaenyra off the throne. That doesn’t mean that we’re going to see a peaceful season 2. While the posters show both Alicent and Rhaenyra, the first look we’re getting tomorrow could give us a glimpse at Rhaenyra’s wrath, hinted at in the final moments of season 1.

There was a war brewing, but Rhaenyra was stopped in her tracks, feeling betrayed—not something that Targaryens usually let go so easily. It’s been so long since we’ve seen anything from House of the Dragon. Having two sneak peeks at the series back to back is really exciting, even if the show isn’t returning to us until the summer of 2024.

We just know we will get some new footage from House of the Dragon tomorrow. Until then, at least we have beautiful posters of Rhaenyra and Alicent to stare at and unpack for the rest of time, right? We can all collectively cry over those for a while?

