Netflix and ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator Uniting to Bring Iconic Beer Brand’s Story to Life

Having attained a stellar reputation as a talented screenwriter following the success of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight is now collaborating with Netflix to bring a legendary brewer’s story to the forefront.

Titled House of Guinness, the show will be based on the European dynasty that made its millions through its world-renowed stout. The cast of the show was recently announced, with James Norton (Happy Valley) and Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones) slated to appear. Other actors who have been confirmed to be a part of the show include:

Niamh McCormack (The Magic Flute)

Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air)

Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes)

Emily Fairn (Black Mirror: Demon 79)

Fionn O’Shea (Normal People)

Seamus O’Hara (An Irish Goodbye)

Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country)

Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones)

Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone)

David Wilmot (Bodkin)

Hilda Fay (The Woman in the Wall)

HOUSE OF GUINNESS is officially in production!



The 8-part series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight reimagines the period immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery. pic.twitter.com/i6BcI46msq — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 25, 2024

The story is based around the times that followed the demise of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the beer baron who changed the brand’s legacy forever. How his death affects his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Ben, and Anne, will form the crux of the series, while also highlighting the roles of those who worked closely with Guinness Sr. The show will be set in 19th century Dublin and New York—who better to take on another period piece than the creator of Peaky Blinders?

Boyle will portray Arthur, Fairy will be seen as Anne, Partridge as Edward, and O’Shea as Benjamin. Gleeson plays Byron Hughes, while North and McCormack are playing Sean Rafferty and Ellen Cochrane, respectively. Tom Shankland handles director responsibilities for episodes 1-5, with emerging Lebanese director Mounia Akl taking over from episodes 6-8.

Though the series is now officially in production, a release window has yet to be confirmed, but it’s possible House of Guinness will premiere next year.

Handling writing and executive producer duties for House of Guinness, Knight’s storied career includes writing credits on Stephen Frears’ British social thriller Dirty Pretty Things and David Cronenberg’s crime drama Eastern Promises. His upcoming projects are SAS: Rogue Heroes season 2 and the Peaky Blinders movie, which recently added Rebecca Ferguson to its already stellar cast. He is also attached to a 10-part World War II epic titled Roads to Freedom along with Ridley Scott, although there haven’t been many concrete updates on that lately.

