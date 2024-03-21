A ‘Peaky Blinders’ Movie Is Coming!

Fans of Peaky Blinders rejoice! The series is returning with a new film that reunites the cast of the critically acclaimed series.

Series creator Steven Knight confirmed that Cillian Murphy, fresh off his Oscar win for Best Actor for Oppenheimer, will return as Tommy Shelby. The film, which will essentially function as season seven of the series, is set to begin filming in September.

While attending the premiere of his new series The Town, Knight told the Birmingham World, “He [Murphy] definitely is returning for it. We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth.”

Murphy has long said he would return to the role, telling Rolling Stone U.K. , “If there’s more story there, I’d love to do it, … But it has to be right. Steve Knight wrote 36 hours of television, and we left on such a high. I’m really proud of that last series. So, it would have to feel legitimate and justified to do more.”

Peaky Blinders premiered on BBC Two in 2013, and ran for six seasons until its finale in 2022. While details of the film are currently kept under wraps, Knight told the Radio Times that the story would take place during World War II. When we last saw Tommy Shelby, he was fighting Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), the leader of the U.K. fascist political party British Union of Fascists. It’s likely that their animosity will continue in the film.

While no release date has been set for the film, it’s a safe bet to assume that the film will come out sometime in 2025.

(featured image: BBC)

