Jimmy Kimmel’s New Show Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ for Stoners

Weed culture has long had an image problem, but maybe this new Hulu reality series from Jimmy Kimmel can help us begin to heal.

The first trailer for High Hopes has the vibe of Vanderpump Rules for potheads. Produced by Jimmy Kimmel, the series follows the employees at MMD (Medical Marijuana Dispensary), a Los Angeles dispensary or, as it’s colloquially known in my head, a weed store:

High Hopes is set in and around MMD and centers on its owners, brothers Slava and Mishka, and their employees—a scrappy group of stoners who can’t imagine not getting high before/during/after work. Now, you might be wondering how much drama Hulu can reasonably hope to mine from potheads, given that their drug of choice isn’t exactly known for inspiring motivation or aggression. I, too, wonder this. But the trailer has a certain charm, like when one of the protagonists hits on a lady and finds out she’s gay. “She’s a lesbian,” he laughs. “I’m not.”

Here’s the official synopsis for High Hopes, courtesy of Hulu:

High Hopes is a workplace reality series following Belarus-born brothers Slava and Mishka, and their stoned crew through the trials and tribulations of taking their cannabis business to new heights. As one of the oldest cannabis dispensaries in Hollywood, MMD attracts a wild mix of weed-loving customers and is a home away from home for their OG employees who work hard and smoke harder! This season builds to their biggest day of the year—4.20—as the gang attempts to expand nationwide and release their own top-shelf cannabis brand. Will they find what they’re looking for or will their hopes go up in smoke?

Shocking no one, High Hopes will premiere on April 20 on Hulu.

