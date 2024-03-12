‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff ‘The Valley’ Is Upon Us, If You Even Care

After the glorious season 10 drama of Scandoval, there was no way that Vanderpump Rules season 11 could be anything other than a letdown. Perhaps Bravo can interest you in visiting some of your old pals from SUR at their new home in The Valley?

Recommended Videos

While Scheana Shay continues sacrificing her emotional health so we have something to watch on Vanderpump Rules, Bravo is readying its next spinoff in this unholy nesting doll—lest you forget that VR was birthed from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The network has confirmed a March release date for The Valley, a VR spinoff featuring a few of our old pals from SUR, who gave up on pretending to occasionally work at Lisa Vanderpump’s bar and now pretend to be famous for other reasons: Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute are back, if you even care. And no, Stassi Schroeder is not involved.

Given the state of Vanderpump Rules, you might be inclined to view The Valley as more of a companion piece than a spinoff. Maybe that helps. It also might help to know that Jax and Brittany recently separated. The new series follows Jax, Brittany, and Doute in a new, “more adult” phase of their lives, with new friends who may or may not be entertaining enough to keep my attention away from Instagram for a meaningful length of time.

We’ll find out extremely soon: The Valley premieres on March 19 on Bravo.

(featured image: Bravo)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]