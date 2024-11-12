‘He’s the host that made someone cry:’ SNL’s Chloe Fineman claims Elon Musk was once so rude he made her cry

When Elon Musk hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021, a lot of people rolled their eyes. He wasn’t as hated back then as he is now, but he’d already called an innocent cave rescuer a “pedo guy” and gotten away with it. Plus, you know, the whole billionaire thing.

Turns out Musk was just as awful behind the scenes on SNL as he was in front of the camera, with cast member Chloe Fineman crying because of him. She said as much in a now-deleted TikTok, released a few months after Bowen Yang claimed on Watch What Happens Live that an unnamed guest star made multiple cast members of the show cry.

“I’m gonna come out and say at long last that I’m the cast member he made cry, and he’s the host that made someone cry,” Fineman said in her video. The other cast members Musk reportedly upset haven’t come forward yet.

Fineman claimed that she “stayed up all night” writing a script for Musk, only for him to reject it. “I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, ‘It’s not funny.’ I waited for you to be like, ‘Haha, JK.’ No. Then you started pawing through my script, like flipping each page being like, ‘I didn’t laugh, not one time.'”

Some media outlets think the sketch was most likely the “Ooli Show” one, where Musk played a producer. You can judge for yourself as to whether it’s funny or not, but generally the internet is in agreement that Musk is about one of the unfunniest people on the face of the planet.

Fineman said that she personally found Musk funny in the sketch—a compliment he doesn’t deserve—and then said, “Have a little manners here, sir.”

Fineman was spurred on to release the TikTok after Musk made a post on X, the platform he owns, claiming that SNL wasn’t funny and was “out of touch with reality.” He also mocked them for supposedly helping sink the Kamala Harris campaign.

Musk also used X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to Fineman’s statement. He did so in typically obnoxious fashion.

Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that ANY of the sketches generated laughs. I was worried.



I was like damn my SNL appearance is going to be so fucking unfunny that it will make a crackhead sober!!



But then it worked out in the end ?‍?… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2024

“Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that ANY of the sketches generated laughs. I was worried,” he claimed. “I was like damn my SNL appearance is going to be so f***ing unfunny that it will make a crackhead sober!! But then it worked out in the end.”

But “so f***ing unfunny” describes Elon Musk to a T. It’s also not at all surprising that it was specifically a woman he made cry, considering the creepy way Musk treats women. One thing’s for sure: he’s never going to be invited onto SNL again.

