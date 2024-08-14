Bowen Yang says one host made the cast of ‘SNL’ cry

Hosts come and go during Saturday Night Live, but sometimes they are remembered—for better or for worse. According to Saturday Night Live superstar Bowen Yang, one host had people in the cast crying after the Wednesday read-through because he didn’t think it was good enough.

Yang was talking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live when he revealed a bit about the host in question. Cohen asked, during a game of what is essentially “Truth or Dare,” about the worst behavior he had ever seen on the show, and Yang took the moment to talk about a host no one seemingly liked. “This man — this person, this host — made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday during the table read because he hated the ideas,” Yang said. He did not give any information other than it was a man and now fans are speculating.

The full list of men that have hosted since Yang started at Saturday Night Live is long and impressive, and why wouldn’t we look at it and try to figure out who this person was? Thank you to Pajiba for collecting all the names for our enjoyment: Woody Harrelson, David Harbour, Harry Styles, Will Ferrell, Tom Hanks, Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, Jason Bateman, Timothee Chalamet, John Krasinski, and many more big names, many of whom have a reputation of being nice, at least as far as the public is concerned.

So … how do you think it is?

Several of these men have hosted multiple times and have a public image that includes being nice people. So it really is down to just … vibes. Look. Elon Musk is on the list; I looked no further after that. I do think, though, that we need to start actually calling out the behavior like this that happens behind he scenes.

I’m not saying it is down to Yang to do so, but if a host made the cast cry during a table read, that’s not someone that people should associate with. But also, Saturday Night Live does have a history of banning hosts or not letting them come back to the show. Maybe that will happen here. Whoever it was that ended up making the cast cry? I hope he has the worst day. And also that he lives in fear that someone is going to tell the world he made Bowen Yang upset.

