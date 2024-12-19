‘He’s a piece of s—‘: Trump voters hypocritically dragged the president-elect before actually voting for him

Lol. Lmao, even.

Recommended Videos

Not everybody cares what other people think of them, but we know that Donald Trump definitely does. He’s kind of a “I’ll sue you” guy, as we’ve seen in the past. It makes you wonder, then, if knowing this–and I am sure he does–really burns him.

On the latest episode of The Bulwark’s “The Focus Group” podcast, which was released on Saturday, one woman ranted about Trump, calling him “crazy,” that he lies, and is “just a horrible human being.” She then went on to say “But, like, I have to admit, as much as I hate Donald Trump when he was in office, I saw more in my paycheck, the prices were down, things were better. Hate was up, of course, hate was up but I could afford to live at that point and these past four years dramatically made things so much tougher.”

Never mind that all of the progress that was seen during Trump’s first term was directly related to progress made during Barack Obama’s final term. And how much of a “I’ve never had to worry” statement. Downplaying the rise of hate crimes is certainly a choice to say out loud.

Another voter later on in the segment said that she liked Trump because he is “not fake,” while a third said “[S]ome things I don’t like about Trump personally but I do believe he really does love his country.” Does he, though? Or does he love being in power?

This switch is telling of the state of politics in this country

It isn’t unheard of for voters to switch parties based on candidates. However, I can’t recall a time in recent memory where people who outwardly despised Trump as a person still decided to vote for him because they viewed him as the better option. (Never mind that all of the negative things they’re seeing right now are the result of his first term.) Yes, the landscape of our politics is not exactly great at the moment. It seems like more voters buy into the prevalent fear-mongering, and that is what edged Trump out this election. But it is beginning to seem like people take their news in little bites without bothering to do any research themselves. Misinformation continues to spread unchecked, and with the hold social media has on our everyday lives, it doesn’t seem like it will get any better any time soon.

What kind of world is it that there are voters who call Trump outright a horrible human being, and yet still decide to vote for him anyway? Trump does not and will not ever have the best interests of American citizens at heart. Everything he does will either benefit him and his supporters, or is done seemingly out of spite, because that is who we’d rather have in office, apparently. He is all about bluster and false promises and “concepts” of things. Not exactly a stable idea for a U.S. President, is it?

January 20th is rapidly approaching. None of us know what will be on the other side of that day for sure, but it is not looking good.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy