‘He will be a dictator’: Renowned political scientist foresees a horrifying Trump presidency

Renowned political scientist Norman Ornstein has a grave prediction for Donald Trump’s presidency. He warns that Trump is not only a dictator but also has enablers.

Fear for America’s future has never been greater since Trump secured the 2024 Presidential election. When Trump lost the 2020 election, he allowed an insurrection to occur and ordered Vice President Mike Pence not to fulfill his duty to certify the election results in a bid to stay in power. Now, he has four years to plan how to maintain his control of America. Not only that, but he’s backed by an extreme Vice President, a conservative SCOTUS, and a Republican-majority Senate. He also has Project 2025 to guide his Presidency, which outlines a horrifying plan for how he and right-wing extremists can establish total control of America.

Trump on his own isn’t dangerous. However, this time around, he has an entire team who is also determined to give him unrestrained power over America.

Norman Ornstein issues frightening prediction of Trump’s presidency

Political scientist and emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) Ornstein shared his thoughts about another Trump presidency with Zeteo. During the interview, he suggested the problem wasn’t only that America elected “a president who has made clear during the campaign that he will be a dictator on day one and will destroy or shred the Constitution to whatever degree he feels it is necessary.” The worst part is the “enablers around him from the Supreme Court through the other institutions.” While checks and balances and other measures are in place to prevent the U.S. President from attaining too much power, Ornestein fears they won’t be enough.

Ornstein stated, “My fear is not just Donald Trump. It is that the guardrails we have built up over two and a half centuries are not going to hold.” Although this is the worst-case scenario, he notes that whatever happens will be pretty “close” to that prediction. Even more sobering is his warning that the 2024 election will be “the most significant and most destructive” in American history.

Fears of a Trump dictatorship are rational. As Ornstein mentioned, Trump himself promised to be a dictator on “Day 1” of his presidency. He has shown an interest in dictators, including an alleged admiration for Adolf Hitler, and repeatedly promised revenge during his second term as president. Trump has threatened to deploy the U.S. military against its own citizens, enact “The Purge,” and has a whole list of “enemies from within.” Mental health professionals have warned he may have severe and untreatable “malignant narcissism,” a personality disorder symptom believed to be present in all the world’s worst dictators.

On top of that, he has enablers. His Supreme Court, which overturned Roe v. Wade, will back him, as will Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who has teased having secrets with Trump and wanting to destroy the Affordable Care Act. He has billionaire Elon Musk and opportunist J. D. Vance willing to do his duty. He even has hundreds of right-wing extremists who developed an entire manifesto to direct him step-by-step on how to attain total power. It’s frightening enough that Trump wants to be a dictator, but it’s even more frightening he has countless enablers who want the same thing.

