Here’s Where You Can Get Your Fill of Teen Drama in ‘Maxton Hall’

Desperate for a teenage drama filled with spoiled rich kids, gorgeous locations, a class divide, and an ill-advised romance? Then Maxton Hall — The World Between Us is for you! The new young adult series has made a huge splash since it was released on May 9, but where can you find it?

Based on the novel Save Me, by Mona Kasten, the story follows Ruby Bell, who earned a scholarship to one of the world’s most prestigious schools, Maxton Hall private school. Here is where the sons and daughters of the world’s top one percenters study as they prepare for the huge generational wealth and titles that will be handed down to them. One such student, James Beaufort, stands as the epitome of privilege and arrogance, but when Ruby stumbles onto a shocking secret, her world and that of James will collide, and sparks will fly.

The series is available on Amazon Prime Video, where it has done extremely well. Since its release, Maxton Hall has become the most-watched show currently on Prime Video, finally knocking Fallout off its number-one spot. This is an exceptional feat for any production, especially one that isn’t originally in English. Both the novel and the series are in German, with the series produced by a German production company, UFA Fiction, with a German-speaking cast.

Prime Video offers the series in its original German, with English speakers able to choose from either subtitles or a dubbed version. With the success of the first season, there are already talks of a second season, with fans desperate to see Ruby and James’ story continue, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

